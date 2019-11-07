Log in
Entercom Communications : to Integrate RADIO.COM on Samsung's Bixby

0
11/07/2019 | 04:50pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, PA - November 7, 2019 - Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content, today announced that it is bringing RADIO.COM and its robust collection of premiere sports, entertainment, news, and music audio content to Bixby, Samsung's scalable intelligence platform.

RADIO.COM will be available in Bixby Marketplace, where Samsung smartphone users in the U.S. can add the capsule to enhance their Bixby experience. Samsung launched Bixby Marketplace earlier this year to help consumers discover new ways Bixby can work with them to get things done more quickly and easily. By enabling the capsule, listeners can access their favorite RADIO.COM station by request. Additionally, listeners can discover new audio content on RADIO.COM by asking Bixby to play a certain genre, such as 'sports talk' or 'classic rock,' and Bixby will search the RADIO.COM portfolio for content that matches the listener's request.

'This is an exciting integration with Samsung to bring the RADIO.COM listening experience wherever and however our listeners want it,' said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Entercom. 'With Bixby, we are able to bring RADIO.COM to millions of listeners, making it easier than ever to discover and engage with our premium audio content as part of our listeners' daily audio habit.'

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 235 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio app in the U.S., currently has over 500 stations and thousands of podcasts, with more added continuously on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, and home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and now Samsung Bixby.

CONTACT:
Esther-Mireya Tejeda
Entercom
212-649-9686
Esther-Mireya.Tejeda@entercom.com
@EntercomPR

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 21:49:10 UTC
