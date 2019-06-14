Entercom Communications : to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) will report its 2019 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 889-0278 or (312) 470-7365 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following passcode: Entercom. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting www.entercom.com/investors. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.

A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (800) 925-0258 or (203) 369-3861. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for a period of two weeks beginning 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Additional information is available at www.entercom.com.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005353/en/