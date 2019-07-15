Insights > 8:30 p.m. Update - Crews Make Significant Progress on Louisiana Restoration

07/16/2019

Despite flooding and accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas, a workforce of some 4,000 have made significant progress in restoring 304,175 Entergy Louisiana customer outages following Hurricane Barry. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 7,000 customers remained without power in Louisiana, mainly concentrated in the Greater Baton Rouge area, as well as Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

In Baton Rouge, crews made headway working around the challenge of repairing damage to electrical equipment in residential backyards, which normally takes more time due to access issues and saturated soil. We expect the vast majority of customers to be restored on Tuesday.

If you don't see us working near you, keep in mind that we may be working on another part of the system that you can't see but that is needed to get the lights back on. As we continue to restore service, we will reassign crews to areas still without power.

Customers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes may visit our mobile Customer Information Center at Ellender Memorial High School southside parking lot, 3012 Patriot Dr. in Houma, La. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 2,868

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.

West Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 75

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Livingston Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 152

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Lafayette Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 23

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 12 PM.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 561

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 367

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Vermilion Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 620

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 290

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 566

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100% to be completed Monday, July 15.

Once damage assesments are completed, more detailed restoration estimates for the remaining customers will be provided.

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 648

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.

St. James Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 144

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 19

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 267

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,021

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 717

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 43

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM for those customers that can receive power.

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 76

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.