Insights > 8:30 p.m. Update - Crews Make Significant Progress on Louisiana Restoration
07/16/2019
Despite flooding and accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas, a workforce of some 4,000 have made significant progress in restoring 304,175 Entergy Louisiana customer outages following Hurricane Barry. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 7,000 customers remained without power in Louisiana, mainly concentrated in the Greater Baton Rouge area, as well as Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.
In Baton Rouge, crews made headway working around the challenge of repairing damage to electrical equipment in residential backyards, which normally takes more time due to access issues and saturated soil. We expect the vast majority of customers to be restored on Tuesday.
If you don't see us working near you, keep in mind that we may be working on another part of the system that you can't see but that is needed to get the lights back on. As we continue to restore service, we will reassign crews to areas still without power.
Customers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes may visit our mobile Customer Information Center at Ellender Memorial High School southside parking lot, 3012 Patriot Dr. in Houma, La. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
East Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 2,868
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 75
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Livingston Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 152
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Lafayette Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 7
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Acadia Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 23
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 12 PM.
Iberia Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 561
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.
St. Martin Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 367
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Vermilion Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 620
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Ascension Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 290
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Wednesday, July 17 at 12 PM.
Assumption Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 566
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100% to be completed Monday, July 15.
Once damage assesments are completed, more detailed restoration estimates for the remaining customers will be provided.
Jefferson Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 648
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.
St. James Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 144
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.
St. John the Baptist Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 19
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.
Tangipahoa Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 267
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.
Terrebonne Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,021
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.
Lafourche Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 717
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
The majority of customers will be restored on Tuesday, July 16 with the remaining customers being restored Wednesday, July 17.
Plaquemines Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 43
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM for those customers that can receive power.
St. Charles Parish
Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 76
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration for area will be Monday, July 15 at 10 PM.