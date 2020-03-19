Insights > A Message from Phillip May: Responding to COVID-19

By: Phillip May • President and CEO, Entergy Louisiana, LLC

03/19/2020

These are unprecedented times for all of us, and at Entergy Louisiana we take the health, safety and security of our customers, communities, employees and business partners very seriously. We are committed to powering our customers and communities regardless of the circumstance.

I want to personally share the steps we are taking to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers. We understand that the energy we deliver is essential to managing through the COVID-19 crisis.

Safety is a core value for our company. That means the safety of our employees, customers and communities. We implemented our incident response plan nearly two months ago to ensure the safety of our employees and operations. These steps include education around self-checking for symptoms, telecommuting, social distancing and other precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and implement any recommended public health measures as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal, state and local authorities.

From the power plants that generate electricity to the electric and gas lines that deliver energy to your home, we are making sure that we have the employees available to ensure the reliable operation of our system.

Additionally, as we prepare for spring storms, we are taking the steps to ensure that we have the people and resources to respond to outages as severe weather season begins.

We are also taking steps to help our customers through these challenging and uncertain times. Effective March 13, Entergy Louisiana has suspended service disconnections for a minimum of 30 days. We encourage customers to make payments on their account if possible, and we'll be working directly with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full. Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) and speak with an agent.

For payments, please visit us online at entergy.com/myaccountonline to make a payment at no charge, pay by phone at 800-584-1241 ($2.95 fee) or by mail to:

Entergy Louisiana, P.O. Box 8108, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70891.

In our 100 years of serving our customers, we have faced many challenges together. But we have never wavered in our commitment to do everything we can to support our customers and the communities we serve. This pandemic is no different. Entergy Louisiana will be there to keep the lights on and our future bright.

Sincerely,



Phillip May

President and CEO

Entergy Louisiana

Tags Louisiana Phillip May President and CEO, Entergy Louisiana, LLC