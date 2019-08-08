Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER: Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

Insights > DON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER: Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam

08/08/2019

Entergy customers continue to receive threats from scammers, and we want you to be able to recognize and report any deceitful behavior so you don't become a victim.

One of the most common scams our customers see are when a con artist calls and tells you that your electric bill payment is past due, and that your service will be disconnected if payment isn't made. Although the scam can differ, frequently the scammer directs you to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through 'MoneyPak,' 'Green Dot' or another third-party card or transfer system. Scammers also have asked customers to use Federal Reserve Bank routing numbers and their own Social Security numbers to pay their bills.

Remember, Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone.

How can you protect yourself from falling victim to these scams?

  • You should never give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.
  • While you may pay your Entergy bill by phone or credit card, it is ONLY through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor Entergy uses for this purpose.
  • Also, you can manage your account and review account alert options to stay better informed by downloading the free Entergy smartphone app or visiting entergy.com to register for myAccount.
  • You should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your bill. We offer several convenient ways:
    • Pay online - For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at com to conveniently pay your bill online.
    • Pay by phone - You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy's pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee.
    • Walk-in payment centers - Want to pay in person? You may pay your bill by cash, check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply. You also may visit one of the two Entergy Customer Care Centers in New Orleans - 3400 Canal St. on the East Bank or 4021-J Behrman Hwy. on the West Bank. Our two walk-in care centers now accept debit and credit cards as well.
    • Bank draft - You can avoid late fees by having your payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Entergy will mail a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date.
    • Pay by mail - If you opted to continue receiving a paper bill, you can send a check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.

If you believe you're a victim of this scam, you should notify the proper authorities immediately, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office. If you believe your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1‑800‑368‑3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 16:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:51pDON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
PU
06:06aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Montgomery County
AQ
08/07ENTERGY : New Orleans Adding 90 Megawatts of Renewable Energy to Its Portfolio
PU
08/07ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06ENTERGY : Crews Work to Improve Reliability in The Woodlands
PU
08/06ENTERGY : Strengthening our partnership with customers
PU
08/06ENTERGY : Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
08/05ENTERGY : Rate or Absolute? What is the appropriate CO2 emissions target for an ..
PU
08/05ENTERGY : Seven Mississippi Students Awarded Entergy Community Power Scholarship..
AQ
08/02ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Warren County
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 705 M
EBIT 2019 1 938 M
Net income 2019 1 025 M
Debt 2019 19 769 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,49x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 21 060 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 107,75  $
Last Close Price 105,92  $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION23.79%21 060
NEXTERA ENERGY INC22.47%101 987
ENEL21.61%70 031
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.94%64 729
IBERDROLA25.22%62 778
SOUTHERN COMPANY30.81%60 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group