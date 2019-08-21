Insights > DON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER: Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam

08/21/2019

Entergy customers continue to receive threats from scammers, and we want you to be able to recognize and report any deceitful behavior so you don't become a victim.

One of the most common scams our customers see are when a con artist calls and tells you that your electric bill payment is past due, and that your service will be disconnected if payment isn't made immediately. Although the scam can differ, frequently the scammer directs you to transfer funds electronically, sometimes through 'MoneyPak,' 'Green Dot' or another third-party card or transfer system. Scammers also have asked customers to use Federal Reserve Bank routing numbers and their own Social Security numbers to pay their bills.

Remember, Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone.

How can you protect yourself from falling victim to these scams?

You should never give your personal information to strangers. If a call sounds suspicious, hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with an Entergy customer service representative.

While you may pay your Entergy bill by phone or credit card, it is ONLY through BillMatrix, a third-party vendor Entergy uses for this purpose.

Also, you can manage your account and review account alert options to stay better informed by downloading the free Entergy smartphone app or visiting entergy.com to register for myAccount.

You should only use authorized methods and legitimate banking information to pay your bill. We offer several convenient ways:

Pay online - For no additional charge, you may securely log in to myAccount at com to conveniently pay your bill online. Pay by phone - You may pay your bill by credit card, debit card or electronic check by calling Entergy's pay-by-phone provider, BillMatrix, at 1-800-584-1241. BillMatrix charges a $2.95 service fee. Walk-in payment centers - Want to pay in person? You may pay your bill by cash, check or money order at an authorized Quick Payment Center in your community. A convenience fee may apply. Bank draft - You can avoid late fees by having your payment automatically deducted from your checking account each month. Entergy will mail or email a monthly billing statement to you for your records, showing the bill amount and bank draft date. Pay by mail -You can send a check by U.S. Mail to the remittance address shown on your bill.



If you believe you're a victim of this scam, you should notify the proper authorities immediately, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office. If you believe your Entergy account has been affected, call 1-800-ENTERGY (1‑800‑368‑3749) to speak with a customer service representative.