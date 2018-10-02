Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Economic Development: A Win for Entergy is a Win for Mississippi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Insights > Economic Development: A Win for Entergy is a Win for Mississippi

10/02/2018

Site Selection magazine has once again honored Entergy as a Top 10 Utility in economic development nationwide. It's the 11th straight year we've received the honor, but it never gets old and we never take it for granted. After all, it's how we grow our business and how we power life in the communities we serve.

The magazine noted Entergy's role in projects that resulted in some $4.25 billion of capital investment and the creation of more than 4,688 jobs in its four-state service territory in 2017.

We're particularly proud that the magazine mentioned Entergy Mississippi's Excellerator Grant program. Launched in 2017, the program helps our communities be more competitive in industrial development. Last year we awarded $125,000 grants to 10 counties through the program.

The article also mentioned our efforts at grid modernization, noting a $1.5 million project in Franklin County. We are moving an entire circuit there to improve service reliability. It involves replacing 125 wooden poles with about 160 new ones, using steel poles for highway crossings and replacing 147 spans of copper wire with 189 spans of stronger aluminum wire along 10 miles of line.

What does this project have to do with economic development? Everything. Reliable, affordable energy and a modern grid are crucial to serving business and industry, and their employees who often live in the same community.

The criteria Site Selection used for its rankings include:

  • the use of innovative programs and incentives for business,
  • website tools and data, and
  • each utility's job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends.

The ranking is in the September 2018 print edition. You can read the article in its entirety here.

Being a partner in growth in our communities is paramount. It's great to know that Entergy's objectives and actions around economic development align with our communities' goals. For us to repeatedly earn this title says a lot about the character of our company, our employees and our communities. Want to learn more about Entergy Mississippi's economic development efforts? Visit goentergy.com.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 16:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:07pECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT : A Win for Entergy is a Win for Mississippi
PU
09/27ENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & ..
PR
09/25ENTERGY : Louisiana Completes Lake Charles Transmission Project
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Tree Upkeep Earns Arbor Day Honor, Prevents Outages during Hurricane S..
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Chevron Phillips Chemical Receives $38,190 in Incentives
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Arkansas Begins Significant Upgrades in El Dorado
PU
09/20ENTERGY : Tree Upkeep Earns Arbor Day Honor, Prevents Outages during Hurricane S..
PU
09/20POWER PRINCIPLE : A Conversation with Patrick Hamby
PU
09/19IN FOND MEMORY : J. Wayne Leonard, 1950-2018
PU
09/18ENTERGY : Powers Arkansas Communities with $142,000 in Grants
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for decommissioning 
08/01Entergy Corporation (ETR) CEO Leo Denault on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Entergy Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Entergy EPS of $1.79 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 507 M
EBIT 2018 1 970 M
Net income 2018 960 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,45%
P/E ratio 2018 16,40
P/E ratio 2019 16,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
Capitalization 14 586 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-0.32%14 586
DUKE ENERGY CORP-5.42%56 668
IBERDROLA-1.89%46 995
DOMINION ENERGY-13.52%45 829
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.21%43 790
EXELON CORPORATION10.15%41 930
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.