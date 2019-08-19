Insights > Energizing Education: Entergy Texas Fuels Learning Opportunities

08/19/2019

Powering education is one of the many ways Entergy Texas is powering life in Southeast Texas.

During the 2018-19 school year, Entergy shareholders contributed over $331,000 to support educational programs in Texas.

Investing in the future of our communities through quality education helps us all! Giving students the resources and opportunities they need to learn and grow helps them not only achieve their full potential, but it also helps them positively contribute to our communities.

Texas organizations and agencies who have been helped through educational funding by Entergy this past school year include:

Friends Of The Shepherd Library

Sacred Heart School

Word And Praise Center Incorporated

Better Business Consumer Education Foundation

Rotary Club of Conroe Foundation

Cleveland Livestock Show & Dairy Day Inc

Lamar Institute Of Technology Foundation

Willie Carter Community Outreach Center

Camp SeaPort, Inc

Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council

100 Black Men Of Greater Beaumont Inc

City of Groveton

Friends Of Kountze Public Library

East Montgomery County Fair Association

Port Arthur Education Foundation Inc

Robertson County Library Association

Lamar University

Beaumont Public Library System

United Way of Greater Houston

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Inc

Press Club of Southeast Texas

Robertson County Fair Association Inc

Education for Tomorrow Alliance

American Society Of Indian Engineers Inc

William Marsh Rice University

First Baptist Church Of The Woodlands

L.A.W. Academy, Inc.

North Harris Montgomery Community College District Foundation

Oak Ridge High School Sports Booster Club

Orangefield Elementary School Library

Walker County Go Texan Inc

Texas Diversity Council

United Way Beaumont & North Jefferson County

Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle

Education Service Center - Region V

Woodlands High School

Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization

Port Arthur Independent School District

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission

Jason Alliance of Southeast Texas

Huntsville Education Foundation

New Caney ISD Education Foundation

Learn more about our education initiatives and see our latest scholarship winners.