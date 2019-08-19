Insights > Energizing Education: Entergy Texas Fuels Learning Opportunities
08/19/2019
Powering education is one of the many ways Entergy Texas is powering life in Southeast Texas.
During the 2018-19 school year, Entergy shareholders contributed over $331,000 to support educational programs in Texas.
Investing in the future of our communities through quality education helps us all! Giving students the resources and opportunities they need to learn and grow helps them not only achieve their full potential, but it also helps them positively contribute to our communities.
Texas organizations and agencies who have been helped through educational funding by Entergy this past school year include:
Friends Of The Shepherd Library
Sacred Heart School
Word And Praise Center Incorporated
Better Business Consumer Education Foundation
Rotary Club of Conroe Foundation
Cleveland Livestock Show & Dairy Day Inc
Lamar Institute Of Technology Foundation
Willie Carter Community Outreach Center
Camp SeaPort, Inc
Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council
100 Black Men Of Greater Beaumont Inc
City of Groveton
Friends Of Kountze Public Library
East Montgomery County Fair Association
Port Arthur Education Foundation Inc
Robertson County Library Association
Lamar University
Beaumont Public Library System
United Way of Greater Houston
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Inc
Press Club of Southeast Texas
Robertson County Fair Association Inc
Education for Tomorrow Alliance
American Society Of Indian Engineers Inc
William Marsh Rice University
First Baptist Church Of The Woodlands
L.A.W. Academy, Inc.
North Harris Montgomery Community College District Foundation
Oak Ridge High School Sports Booster Club
Orangefield Elementary School Library
Walker County Go Texan Inc
Texas Diversity Council
United Way Beaumont & North Jefferson County
Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle
Education Service Center - Region V
Woodlands High School
Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization
Port Arthur Independent School District
Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission
Jason Alliance of Southeast Texas
Huntsville Education Foundation
New Caney ISD Education Foundation
Learn more about our education initiatives and see our latest scholarship winners.