Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Energizing Education: Entergy Texas Fuels Learning Opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Insights > Energizing Education: Entergy Texas Fuels Learning Opportunities

08/19/2019

Powering education is one of the many ways Entergy Texas is powering life in Southeast Texas.

During the 2018-19 school year, Entergy shareholders contributed over $331,000 to support educational programs in Texas.

Investing in the future of our communities through quality education helps us all! Giving students the resources and opportunities they need to learn and grow helps them not only achieve their full potential, but it also helps them positively contribute to our communities.

Texas organizations and agencies who have been helped through educational funding by Entergy this past school year include:

Friends Of The Shepherd Library

Sacred Heart School

Word And Praise Center Incorporated

Better Business Consumer Education Foundation

Rotary Club of Conroe Foundation

Cleveland Livestock Show & Dairy Day Inc

Lamar Institute Of Technology Foundation

Willie Carter Community Outreach Center

Camp SeaPort, Inc

Boy Scouts of America Three Rivers Council

100 Black Men Of Greater Beaumont Inc

City of Groveton

Friends Of Kountze Public Library

East Montgomery County Fair Association

Port Arthur Education Foundation Inc

Robertson County Library Association

Lamar University

Beaumont Public Library System

United Way of Greater Houston

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Inc

Press Club of Southeast Texas

Robertson County Fair Association Inc

Education for Tomorrow Alliance

Education for Tomorrow Alliance

American Society Of Indian Engineers Inc

William Marsh Rice University

First Baptist Church Of The Woodlands

Education for Tomorrow Alliance

L.A.W. Academy, Inc.

North Harris Montgomery Community College District Foundation

Oak Ridge High School Sports Booster Club

Better Business Consumer Education Foundation

Orangefield Elementary School Library

Walker County Go Texan Inc

Texas Diversity Council

Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation

Lamar University

United Way Beaumont & North Jefferson County

Friends Of The Shepherd Library

Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle

North Harris Montgomery Community College District Foundation

Education Service Center - Region V

Woodlands High School

Cleveland Senior Citizens Organization

Port Arthur Independent School District

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission

City of Groveton

Jason Alliance of Southeast Texas

Huntsville Education Foundation

Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle

New Caney ISD Education Foundation

Learn more about our education initiatives and see our latest scholarship winners.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 12:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
08:02aENERGIZING EDUCATION : Entergy Texas Fuels Learning Opportunities
PU
08/15ENTERGY : Planning for tomorrow. Powering generations to come.
PU
08/15MAKING IT THROUGH THE HEAT OF SUMMER : Simple Ways to Get Help with High Bills
PU
08/15ENTERGY : Thirteen Louisiana Students Awarded Entergy Community Power Scholarshi..
PU
08/15ENTERGY : The Icing on the Cake
PU
08/14ENTERGY : Stepping Up to Improve Reliability
PU
08/13A DECADE OF RESULTS : Entergy's Super Tax Day a Game Changer for Working Familie..
PU
08/13ENTERGY : Let the Sun Shine In
PU
08/12OPERATING A SMARTER GRID : Embracing New Ways to Go Unnoticed
PU
08/08DON'T BE IN THAT NUMBER : Avoid Falling Prey to the National Utility Scam
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 705 M
EBIT 2019 1 954 M
Net income 2019 1 025 M
Debt 2019 19 769 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 20,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 21 710 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 109,53  $
Last Close Price 109,19  $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION26.86%21 672
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.15%104 037
ENEL SPA24.60%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.02%65 050
IBERDROLA31.75%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.56%63 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group