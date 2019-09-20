Entergy : 9.20.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda

Insights > 9.20.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda

09/20/2019

Tropical Storm Imelda has caused significant rainfall and flash flooding to affect our service territory. Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Harris, Galveston, Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery counties have been affected, with some areas receiving more than 30 inches of rain in the past 48 hours. At the peak of the storm yesterday, September 19, Entergy Texas had approximately 40,000 customers without power. As of 6:30 pm, Entergy has restored power to more than half of those customers, and approximately 10,000 customers remaining without power, with 1,800 of those outages a result of additional storms today.

Entergy crews are currently working to restore power in all impacted areas. More than 700 additional workers have been brought into the region to assist with restoration efforts. Additionally, 13 high water trucks and several air boats are being utilized to reach areas that are flooded and inaccessible. In certain areas, flooding continues to slow our efforts to move crews and equipment across our service territory to make repairs.

Safety is an Entergy key value and our first priority. Then, restoring power is a core value. We are restoring service where it is safe to do so. First, we restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems. Then, we will concentrate our resources on restoring the largest number of customers first.

Beaumont

Flood waters from Tropical Storm Imelda are beginning to recede in Beaumont and Entergy crews have been able to restore power throughout the day. There are currently 400 customers remaining without power. Entergy continues restoration efforts focused in China, Labell, and Fannett with nearly all of our equipment assessed for damage. We continue to monitor flooding in the areas of Bevil Oaks, Countrywood, and Pinewood. Entergy has turned off power to some homes in the flooded areas at the request of local emergency personnel. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power in Beaumont is no later than Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Cleveland

Entergy Texas has been able to restore almost 3,000 customers since yesterday evening. There are currently 330 customers remaining without power. Many of these customers are in the Amberwood Subdivision. Entergy will be working to restore power to these customers as soon as the area is accessible. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power in this area is no later than Friday by 11:00 pm.

Conroe

Entergy crews had restored power to a significant number of customers in Conroe. However, another thunderstorm swept through the area causing an additional 3,000 customer outages. Since the thunderstorm, Entergy has been able to restore power to about half of those customers, leaving 1,800 customers without power. Entergy workers are in the area restoring power as quickly and safely as possible in the current weather conditions.

Dayton

Significant progress was made today in Dayton, less than 100 customers remain without power. Those customers are spread across Liberty County and crews are out in the area working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is no later than Saturday at 8:00 pm.

New Caney

Throughout the day, workers have restored power to approximately 1,300 customers and 480 customers are still without power. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power in this area is no later than, Saturday by 12:00 pm.

Orange, Vidor

As of 2:00 pm there are 1,100 customers without power in Orange/Vidor. The Orange/Vidor area, one of the more significantly affected regions has revealed there are 5 poles down at Lariat Loop, South Teal, and I-10 and Cowboy. There is 1,000 feet of wire down on Tallow Trails, Cobb, Circle B, Carla, and other surrounding areas. 15 trees are down and crews are removing them in order to restore power as quickly as possible. Additionally, 5 broken crossarms have been reported. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is no later than Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Port Arthur

In Port Arthur, one of the more heavily impacted areas, crews have made significant restoration progress. Less than 1,500 customers in Port Arthur and Mid County remain without power. Entergy crews are working to restore power where equipment is accessible. Crews are working in the Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, and Port Acres areas that are not flooded. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is no later than Saturday at 8:00 pm.

Winnie/Bolivar Peninsula

Winnie / Bolivar Peninsula, the most significantly impacted area, currently has 8,300 customers without power. Flood waters continue to make restoration activities difficult in this area. High water vehicles and airboats have been used to reach critical equipment and assess the damage. This assessment found several substations affected by flood waters. The Entergy teams are currently evaluating different solutions for restoring power sooner to the Bolivar Peninsula. At this time, the expected restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is still no later than Saturday at 8pm. We will provide additional updates for customers in areas that are not currently accessible on Saturday.

Note: All restoration time estimates are subject to change based on revised damage assessments

Huntsville, Navasota, Silsbee, Woodlands

These areas have received minimal impact from Tropical Storm Imelda. If you are experiencing a power outage, please report it by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE (1 800 968 8243).

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

1. Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1 800 9OUTAGE or 1 800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

2. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

3. Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

4. If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

5. Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

6. Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

7. Try to stay off the roads. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

8. If rising flood waters enter your property, shut off all breakers until it is safe to turn them back on.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:

1. Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress.

2. Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.

3. Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy.

4. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

