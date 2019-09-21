Entergy : 9.21.19 Update - Tropical Storm Imelda

Insights > 9.21.19 Update - Tropical Storm Imelda

By: Texas Editorial Team

09/21/2019

Tropical Storm Imelda has caused significant rainfall and flash flooding to affect our service territory. Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Harris, Galveston, Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery counties have been affected, with some areas receiving more than 30 inches of rain in the past 48 hours. At the peak of the storm on September 19, Entergy Texas had approximately 40,000 customers without power. As of 11:00 am, Saturday September 21, Entergy has restored power to all but 1,610 customers. We expect to restore the majority of these customers are accessible and can take power by the end of today, however, specific areas that are inaccessible due to high waters will not be restored until the water recedes.

Entergy crews are currently working to restore power in all impacted areas. More than 800 additional workers have been brought into the region to assist with restoration efforts. Additionally, 13 high water trucks and several air boats are being utilized to reach areas that are flooded and inaccessible. In certain areas, flooding continues to slow our efforts to move crews and equipment across our service territory to make repairs.

Safety is an Entergy key value and our first priority. Then, restoring power is a core value. We are restoring service where it is safe to do so. First, we restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems. Then, we will concentrate our resources on restoring the largest number of customers first.

Port Arthur

In Port Arthur, another more heavily impacted area, crews have made significant restoration progress. Currently, 185 customers in Port Arthur and Mid County remain without power. Entergy crews are working to restore power where equipment is accessible. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is no later than 8:00 pm., today.

Winnie/Anahuac

Winnie network, the most significantly impacted area, currently has 1,087 customers without power. Flood waters continue to make restoration activities difficult in this area. High water vehicles and airboats have been used to reach critical equipment and assess the damage. Crews are working in the Winnie and Anahuac areas. At this time, the expected restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is now no later than Sunday at 12pm.

Bolivar Peninsula

Bolivar Peninsula, the most significantly impacted area, currently has restored the majority of its customers with 19 customers on Bolivar and 26 customers in High Island remaining to be restored. The Bolivar Peninsula was energized at 10pm Friday, September 20 restoring power to more than 5,000 customers. Remaining customers that are out on Bolivar Peninsula and High Island will be restored by evening of Saturday September 21. This is the final report on this area.

Orange, Vidor

There are 219 customers without power in Orange/Vidor area. Crews will be working in Vidor and Mauriceville areas. In Vidor, they will be working on Mansfield Ferry, Concord and Regina St. and other surrounding areas. The current estimated restoration time for customers that are accessible and can take power is no later than 8:00 pm, today. This is the final report on this area.



Beaumont

There are currently 139 customers remaining without power. Entergy will continue restoration efforts focused in China, Labell, and Fannett areas. We continue to monitor flooding in the Bevil Oaks, Countrywood, and Pinewood areas to determine if power can be restored to homes who are able to take service. Entergy has turned off power to some homes in the flooded areas at the request of local emergency personnel. All customers that are accessible and can take power in Beaumont is expected to be restored by 8:00 pm today.

Cleveland

Entergy Texas has restored power to all customers. This is the final report on this area.

Conroe

Entergy Texas has restored power to all customers except 314 customers who are expected to be restored today if location is accessible and are able to take power. This is the final report on this area.

Dayton

Entergy Texas has restored power to all customers except 47 customers who are expected to be restored today if location is accessible and are able to take power. The current estimated restoration time for customers is no later than today at 8:00 pm. This is the final report on this area.

New Caney

Entergy Texas has restored power to all customers that are able to take power. This is the final report on this area.



Huntsville, Navasota, Silsbee, Woodlands

These areas have received minimal impact from Tropical Storm Imelda. If you are experiencing a power outage, please report it by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE (1 800 968 8243).

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

1. Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1 800 9OUTAGE or 1 800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

2. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

3. Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

4. If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

5. Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

6. Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

7. Try to stay off the roads. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

8. If rising flood waters enter your property, shut off all breakers until it is safe to turn them back on.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:

1. Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress.

2. Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.

3. Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy.

4. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

