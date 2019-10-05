Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers

10/05/2019 | 09:57am EDT

News Center > ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers

For Immediate Release
ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers

10/05/2019

Contact
Mike Bowling|601-214-8808|mbowlin@entergy.com

Control room operators removed Arkansas Nuclear One's Unit 1 from service Oct. 5 to begin a scheduled refueling outage following months of safe, secure and reliable operation. During the outage, station and supplemental workers will perform maintenance and testing activities to prepare the station for its next operating cycle.

Refueling, maintenance and testing activities will be completed by more than 1,100 ANO full-time employees and supported by Entergy employees from other nuclear plants, as well as contract workers. The influx of more than 1,200 contract workers throughout the duration of the outage, many from outside the area, and their associated spending will provide an economic boost to the local communities.

'Refuel outages are necessary to refuel the plant, allowing us to provide safe and reliable electricity in a cost-effective manner. These outages provide an economic boost for local businesses and temporary housing providers,' said John Dinelli, ANO site vice president.

ANO is a dual unit site, housing two nuclear reactors. Unit 2 will continue operating during the Unit 1 refuel.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy.com

Facebook.com/Entergy

Twitter: @Entergy

Tags

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 13:56:02 UTC
