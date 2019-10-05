Entergy : ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers

News Center > ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers

10/05/2019

Control room operators removed Arkansas Nuclear One's Unit 1 from service Oct. 5 to begin a scheduled refueling outage following months of safe, secure and reliable operation. During the outage, station and supplemental workers will perform maintenance and testing activities to prepare the station for its next operating cycle.

Refueling, maintenance and testing activities will be completed by more than 1,100 ANO full-time employees and supported by Entergy employees from other nuclear plants, as well as contract workers. The influx of more than 1,200 contract workers throughout the duration of the outage, many from outside the area, and their associated spending will provide an economic boost to the local communities.

'Refuel outages are necessary to refuel the plant, allowing us to provide safe and reliable electricity in a cost-effective manner. These outages provide an economic boost for local businesses and temporary housing providers,' said John Dinelli, ANO site vice president.

ANO is a dual unit site, housing two nuclear reactors. Unit 2 will continue operating during the Unit 1 refuel.

