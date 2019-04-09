Log in
Entergy : ANO Goes Back to School

0
04/09/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Insights > ANO Goes Back to School

04/09/2019

Every year Arkansas Nuclear One employees strive to educate the younger generation in our surrounding communities about the benefits of nuclear power. Recently, several ANO employees spoke to students from Dardanelle Intermediate School and Arkansas Tech University.

Mark Reid, control room supervisor, visited with fifth grade science classes at Dardanelle Intermediate School and discussed the benefits of nuclear power and ANO's history.

Josh Toben and Lauren Derrick from the emergency planning department visited several emergency management classes at Arkansas Tech University and discussed the role of EP at ANO.

Thank you to Mark, Josh and Lauren for supporting these events and your engagement in showing our communities what we're all about at ANO!

Entergy Corporation published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 20:52:01 UTC
