ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

02/13/2019 | 06:43pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will report fourth quarter earnings results before market open on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, and host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. CT that day to discuss the earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 6799533, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media, and anticipates doing so in connection with this event. The presentation slides will be available on Entergy's website and the Entergy Investor Relations mobile web app at iretr.com before market open on the day of the call. A replay of the teleconference will be available until Feb. 27, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 6799533.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investor_relations

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-announces-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300795439.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
