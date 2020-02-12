Entergy : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will report fourth quarter earnings results before market open on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. CT that day to discuss the earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 1253867, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media, and anticipates doing so in connection with this event. The presentation slides will be available on Entergy's website before market open on the day of the call. A replay of the teleconference will be available until February 26, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 1253867.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

