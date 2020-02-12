Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:34pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will report fourth quarter earnings results before market open on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. CT that day to discuss the earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 1253867, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media, and anticipates doing so in connection with this event. The presentation slides will be available on Entergy's website before market open on the day of the call. A replay of the teleconference will be available until February 26, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 1253867.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Entergy Corporation)

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investor_relations

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-announces-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301004060.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
04:34pENTERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
02/11ENTERGY : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/10ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
AQ
02/10ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
AQ
02/07ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
PU
02/03ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
AQ
01/31ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
PR
01/30ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Entergy Louisiana Provides Economic Development Grant to..
AQ
01/28ENTERGY : Arkansas Customers Can Win Big on Super Tax Days
AQ
01/22ENTERGY CORPORATION : - 'Newsweek' Names Entergy One of America's Most Responsib..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group