Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

News Center > Entergy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

For Immediate Release

07/24/2019

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will report second quarter earnings results before market open on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. CT that day to discuss the earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference may be accessed by dialing 844-309-6569, conference ID 7299636, no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or by visiting Entergy's website at entergy.com. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media, and anticipates doing so in connection with this event. The presentation slides will be available on Entergy's website before market open on the day of the call. A replay of the teleconference will be available until August 7, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 7299636.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

Additional investor information can be accessed at entergy.com/investor_relations

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 22:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:05pENTERGY : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/23ENTERGY : Community Power Scholarship Program Fueling Dreams
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Texas Named Business of the Quarter by Navasota Grimes County Chamber
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Tate County Wins Excellerator Grant from Entergy Mississippi, Inc.
PU
07/22ENTERGY : Secures Nearly $34 Million in Tax Returns for its Customers
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive ..
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Earns 'Best Place to Work' Honor
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Crews Making Progress Restoring Power in Hardest Hit Areas
PU
07/17ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
07/16ENTERGY : Louisiana Hurricane Restoration Nearly Complete
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 887 M
EBIT 2019 2 042 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 667 M
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 3,47x
Capitalization 20 802 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,91  $
Last Close Price 104,66  $
Spread / Highest target 9,88%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION22.46%20 802
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.26%99 283
ENEL24.39%71 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.60%63 835
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.56%60 522
IBERDROLA22.03%60 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group