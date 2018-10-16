Log in
Entergy : Arkansas Continues to Support MLK Commission

10/16/2018

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Continues to Support MLK Commission

10/16/2018

Entergy Arkansas continued its longstanding support of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission by donating $7,500 to help fund the Commission's 2018 Summer Youth Summit Series.

Entergy Arkansas Customer Service Representative Jay Hartman, in the photo with emcee Donna Terrell, was on hand to share a few words of encouragement. The summit was held in July in Little Rock.

Free to youth ages 10-17, the summit featured a keynote from Kevin Hunt Sr. whose life story includes time in prison, followed by earning college degrees and working as a minority affairs liaison for then-governor Mike Beebe. He currently is launching a nonprofit mentoring program, Inspiring Other People.

'This is an opportunity to provide impactful programming to youth across the city. Organizations, parents are always looking for fun, safe, free events for their kids during the summer and we have answered that call to serve these youth,' said DuShun Scarbrough, executive director. 'This is also an opportunity to provide youth with a platform to share their ideas and input on community involvement, civic engagement and nonviolence as a way of life.'

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:17:04 UTC
