Insights > Entergy Arkansas Restoration Efforts for April 12 Thunderstorms

By: David Lewis • Senior Communications Specialist

04/18/2020

A large line of severe thunderstorms with straight-line winds passed through Arkansas late Sunday evening April 12 causing more than 128,000 customer outages across the state. The heaviest area of impact is south of Interstate I-40. Additional resources have been mobilized to assist with the restoration. Restoration may be slower than normal due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements we have restored power to about 90% of the 128,000 customers who lost power in Easter Sunday storms. With a team of 3,308 workers tackling the most difficult repairs today, we expect to get all or nearly all the remaining outages restored between now and 10:00 tonight.

Should you have structural damages and/or damages to your electrical service connection equipment, please ensure all repairs and any required inspections are completed as soon as possible to avoid any further service delays.

Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County Stuttgart Area

Stuttgart Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 1,523 customers remain without power, down from a peak of 6,500. Additional resources have been mobilized to assist with the restoration. Due to the significant damage sustained at our Stuttgart north substation, the restoration efforts have been prolonged. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Dewitt Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 323 customers remain without power down from a peak of 1,575. Due to the significant damage sustained to our equipment the restoration efforts have been prolonged. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Bradley County

Warren

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are 70 customers without power in the Warren service area. This is down from an initial customer outage count of 3142. The remaining damage includes 9 broken poles, 20 locations with downed wire, and 17 locations with other damaged equipment. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by10:00 tonight.

Hermitage & Jersey

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are 701 customers without power in the Hermitage and Jersey service areas. Crews are in the area making repairs to the remaining damage including 2 broken poles, over 12 locations with downed wire, and 9 other locations with significant equipment damage. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Cleveland County

Kingsland Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 17, there are 131 customers without power in the Kingsland service area. Crews are in the area making repairs to the remaining damage including 7 broken utility poles and 32 locations with downed wire. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Dallas County

Fordyce & New Edinburg Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are 1133 customers without power in the Fordyce and New Edinburg service areas. This is down from an initial customer outage count of 2750. Crews are working to make repairs on 4 broken poles, 17 spans of downed wire, and 55 additional pieces of damaged equipment. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Drew County

Monticello Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are approximately 1,130 customers without power in the Monticello service area. This is down from an initial customer outage count of 4,350. Crews are working to make repairs to 14 broken poles, 29 spans of downed wire, and 100 additional pieces of damaged equipment. Approximately 120 workers are assisting with restoration efforts in areas where damage to our equipment remain. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight..

Wilmar Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are approximately 356 customers without power in the Wilmar service area. Crews are working to make repairs to 8 broken poles, 9 spans of downed wire, and 100 additional pieces of damaged equipment. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight..

Jefferson County

Altheimer Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 520 customers remain without power. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight..

Pine Bluff Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 2,706 customers remain without power in the Pine Bluff area. Damage assessment with the assistance of helicopter and drone assessments revealed 37 broken poles, 70 spans of wire on the ground, 17 damaged transformers, and 16 damaged pieces of equipment remaining to be repaired in the area. We currently have a total of 585 workers in the Pine Bluff, Sheridan, Redfield, & White Hall areas. Crews will be working in areas on Old Warren Road and on Hwy 79 today. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

South Arkansas

Calhoun County

Thornton Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, 322 customers remain without power in the Thornton service area. Crews are working to repair 1 broken pole, 4 spans of downed wire, and 4 equipment damaged locations. We expect to have all customers who can safely take power to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

Ouachita County

Bearden Area

As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, there are approximately 326 customers remaining without power in the Bearden area. Crews are working to repair 12 broken poles, 18 locations with downed wire, and over 30 locations with other damage equipment. We expect to have all customers who can safely take power to be restored by 10:00 tonight.

East Arkansas

Phillips County

Helena & West Helena Area

The thunderstorms caused more than 4,800 customer outages in the Helena area, leaving approximately 80% of the Entergy customers in the area without power. As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 560 remain without power. Over 37 broken poles, 45 spans of downed wire, and 23 pieces of damaged equipment remain to be repaired. Approximately 165 workers are engaged to clear fallen trees and restore power in the area. Power has been restored to the police station, city waterworks, the hospital, and other critical services. Our work plan for today includes locations and neighborhoods on Franklin Street, Beech Street, Poplar Street, Mimosa Street, Cooke Street, Kentucky Street, McDonough Street, West Street, and Meadowbrook. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 11:00 tonight.

Oneida, Wabash, Elaine, Mellwood, & Crumrod Areas

The thunderstorms caused more than 1,800 customer outages in southern Phillips county, leaving approximately 70% of the Entergy customers in the area without power. As of 8:00 a.m. April 18, approximately 110 customers remain without power. Over 25 broken poles, 40 spans of downed wire, and 10 pieces of damaged equipment remain to be repaired. Approximately 100 workers are engaged to clear fallen trees and restore power in the area. Our work plan for today includes locations and neighborhoods on Phillips County Road 433 west of Wabash, Martin Luther King Drive, Phillips County Road 438 in Lake View, and Highway 44 south of Mellwood. All customers who can safely take power are expected to be restored by 11:00 tonight.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground. If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel. Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

