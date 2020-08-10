Log in
Entergy : August 11 Serves as Reminder to 'Call Before You Dig'

08/10/2020

News Center > August 11 Serves as Reminder to 'Call Before You Dig'

For Immediate Release
August 11 Serves as Reminder to 'Call Before You Dig'

08/10/2020

Contact
Brandi Hinkle, MBA, APR||bhinkle@entergy.com

Planning any yard work this summer? Entergy Arkansas reminds people to make sure to 'Call Before You Dig' to avoid damage to underground utilities.

Across the nation, Aug. 11 serves as a reminder to call 811 before starting any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Arkansas 811, which notifies Entergy Arkansas of their intent to dig. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both. Requests can also be made online or via the Arkansas One Call application that can be found in the iTunes App Store.

With more people at home during pandemic restrictions, and summer serving as a peak time to work on home improvement projects, it's more important now than ever before that residents remember to dig safely to avoid unnecessary outages.

'On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,' said Melanie Taylor, Entergy Arkansas vice president of distribution operations. 'Calling 811, using the cell phone app or visiting arkonecall.com is crucial to identifying which utilities are buried in your area so that you dig safely, especially at a time when we're relying on important utilities to connect us and keep us safe at home. '

Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone began digging without first contacting 811. Striking a single line or pipe can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

The depth of utility lines can vary for reasons such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that's previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Visit www.entergyarkasas.com, www.call811.com or www.arkonecall.com for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

MOST DIGGING DAMAGE DONE IN AUGUST

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 18:58:03 UTC
