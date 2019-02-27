Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/27 10:37:06 am
92.815 USD   +0.12%
10:20aENTERGY : COO Hinnenkamp Talks Generational Change, DistribuTECH Keynote
PU
02/26ENTERGY : Mississippi Announces New Leadership
PU
02/26ENTERGY : Recycle Me Something, Mister!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : COO Hinnenkamp Talks Generational Change, DistribuTECH Keynote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:20am EST

Insights > Entergy COO Hinnenkamp Talks Generational Change, DistribuTECH Keynote

02/27/2019

By Rod Walton, Content Manager
Power Engineering

Paul Hinnenkamp, chief operating officer for host utility Entergy Corp., will be one of Tuesday's keynote speakers at DistribuTECH.

Hinnenkamp has spent 18 years with Entergy, starting out in operations support and working on various facets from environmental programs to capital projects. He was named COO in 2015.

He talked to us about Entergy, of course, his experience in nuclear power and how much technology is driving change not only within the company but industry-wide. The Day One DistribuTECH keynote begins 9 a.m. CT in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

1. This is DistribuTECH's first trip to New Orleans. Aside from the usual things we know about the city's attractions, what is a best-kept secret fun thing that you like about it?

'Welcome to New Orleans! I think what you'll find most interesting, more so than anything else, are the people of New Orleans. We're a diverse city with an incredibly kind and passionate group of locals that make up the fabric of this city. It's truly a patchwork of unique individuals who will go out of their way to ensure you have a good experience while you're here. I would say do as the locals do. Take a stroll and talk to people and, I think, you will pull more from those conversations than anything else the city can offer. The food's not too bad either. And of course you are visiting during Carnival!'

2. Tell us a little about the Entergy generation mix and what you're doing in terms of distributed energy interaction?

'Like most utilities, we are doing everything we can to ensure our power is coming from the most reliable sources possible. And like most, we're working diligently to make sure that happens as efficiently as possible and in an environmentally-responsible way. Over the next few years, our business model includes more and more renewable sources of power and that's something that's important for us to achieve.'

3. You worked in the nuclear energy early on at Entergy. That is something many utilities are moving away from. But do you see a role for it and any thoughts on its future value to the generation mix?

'We continue to make calculated and responsible investments in our nuclear fleet. Investing in the long-term sustainability of Entergy's nuclear facilities enables us to preserve the positive benefits associated with a diversified energy portfolio, such as clean power, minimal environmental footprint and stable cost benefits for our customers. Our nuclear plants are also necessary to ensure the continued reliability of our electric grid. The investment in the company's nuclear plants aligns with our commitment to operate a leading energy business and achieve our goal of operational excellence.'

4. Data and control technologies more and more seem to be dominating how the smart grid is evolving. Where does Entergy see the greatest value in capital investment from transmission substation to the meter?

'You're absolutely right. Technology is really what's driving not just Entergy, but the entire industry right now. It really is the 'what's next' for all of us. Grid modernization is a major part of what we're focusing our efforts on in the next few years and the part I'm most excited about is the data we'll learn. More than ever before, we will have real, hard proof points of how our customers are using our product. When we leverage that data properly, truly understand the outcomes that our customers are seeking and deliver those outcomes, then we will delight the customer like we never have before.'

5. You are one of DistribuTECH's Day One Keynote speakers. Give us a little sneak preview on what you'll be talking at the keynote?

'The utility industry is currently undergoing rapid change. I'll be talking about Entergy and the broader utility industry. Both are being reimagined, if you will. I will share a bit of the journey we are on and where we need to be in the next few years to ensure we're serving our customers and communities with new products and services. That's how We Power Life!'

This article was originally published on Power Engineering and is republished here with permission.

For a recap of Hinnenkamp's remarks at DistribuTECH 2019, including a link to accompanying slides, click here.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 15:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:20aENTERGY : COO Hinnenkamp Talks Generational Change, DistribuTECH Keynote
PU
02/26ENTERGY : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/26ENTERGY : Mississippi Announces New Leadership
PU
02/26ENTERGY : Recycle Me Something, Mister!
PU
02/25ENTERGY : It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!
PU
02/21ENTERGY : Louisiana Gets Approval to Buy Power From One of the Largest Solar Fac..
PU
02/20ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
02/20ENTERGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/20ENTERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
PU
02/20ENTERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 866 M
EBIT 2019 1 994 M
Net income 2019 987 M
Debt 2019 19 479 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
P/E ratio 2020 16,74
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capitalization 16 792 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 94,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION7.41%16 792
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.99%63 361
DOMINION ENERGY3.40%57 377
IBERDROLA4.50%54 395
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.84%50 921
EXELON CORPORATION7.36%47 091
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.