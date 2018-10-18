Entergy : Combatting Phantom Power

News Center > Combatting Phantom Power

10/18/2018

JACKSON, Mississippi - Although you may be gearing up to ward off a horde of ghosts and goblins this Halloween, now is a great time to start combatting the phantoms already haunting your home.

Phantom power, also known as standby power, vampire power or phantom load, is the energy used by certain plugged-in appliances and electronic devices, even when they are in standby mode or turned off.

The most common culprits include electronics with remote controls, built-in clocks or timers and instant-on features such as televisions, computers, printers, video game consoles and DVD players.

While it might seem like a trivial amount, it's spooky how much wasted energy can add up over time and affect monthly utility bills. According to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, as much as 10 percent of residential electricity use powers appliances in standby mode. However, a few simple steps can help ward off the energy-wasting horde and save on energy bills:

Buy an advanced power strip and plug appliances into it. Turn the strip off when not using the appliances.

Unplug small transformers (battery chargers and power adapters) when products are fully charged or not in use.

Check the label. If buying an Energy Star-labeled product, choose the model that uses the least amount of standby power. If the amount is not listed on the label, visit the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star website to find the information.

For more about energy conservation and a variety of money-saving tips, visit: EntergyMississippi.com/savemoney.

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 449,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

