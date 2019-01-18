Insights > Entergy Commits $1M to Sustainable Housing for Veterans, Families in New Orleans

01/18/2019

This first-of-its-kind project positions Entergy as a national leader in energy innovation and a vital partner in helping New Orleans address the significant challenges of affordable housing, resilience and climate change.

Featuring 50 units reserved for U.S. military veterans and low-income families in the Treme community of New Orleans, the St. Peter residential complex is estimated to achieve reliable, sustainable, zero-emission energy use. The housing development will feature highly efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, lighting controls and appliances and will boast 450 solar panels and battery storage capable of supporting the building's energy demands thanks in part to a $1 million partnership between Entergy and SBP.

'Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges working families in our community face, and this is particularly true for veterans who have proudly served our country,' said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans' president and CEO, at a recent groundbreaking for the housing complex. 'Entergy has a deep commitment to hiring veterans and helping military families. Our involvement in this project is a natural extension of that commitment. And the fact that this housing will be Louisiana's first net-zero, multifamily housing complex was equally compelling.'

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Orleans ranks third in the country for the rent-to-income ratio, falling behind Miami and Ontario, California. Supporting our ongoing commitments to eradicating poverty and sustaining the environment, Entergy is helping find solutions to these issues. By working with community partners like SBP, we are proud to help make more affordable, energy-efficient housing options available in the city.

Incorporating the latest technologies to maximize energy efficiency, the St. Peter housing complex will utilize solar panels provided by Entergy and supplemented solar generation from battery storage through upcycled hybrid batteries donated by Toyota Corporation, notably the first residential use of this technology. Also designed to encourage community engagement, the housing complex boasts the inclusion of a wellness center for yoga and meditation, a common room with kitchenette for both tenants and the public and a series of public/private outdoor spaces for socializing and community gardening.

St. Peter is scheduled to open to veteran, low-income, elderly and disabled residents in December 2019.

