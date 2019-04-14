Log in
Entergy : Continues Storm Restoration

04/14/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

Entergy Continues Storm Restoration

For Immediate Release

04/14/2019

Entergy has brought in approximately 300 employees and contractors to help in the restoration effort from storms that devastated the Entergy Texas service area. At 4 p.m., approximately 6,000 customers are without power. Crews are restoring power as safely and quickly as possible.

About 3,000 customers in Bremond, Kosse, Calvert currently without power are waiting on transmission line repairs to be completed, so they can have power restored. Once the transmission line is repaired, these customers should have power - most likely overnight.

In addition, all but about 600 customers in Franklin could also receive power overnight. The remaining customers who can take power should be restored by 8 p.m. tomorrow. Crews are working to assess the number of customers whose properties are so badly damaged that they will not be able to have their power restored.

About 90 percent of the customers in Trinity and Madisonville areas should have power by 3 p.m. tomorrow. Depending on what is found in the field, the estimated time of restoration could be pushed back to later for some customers.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

Customers can get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application at www.entergy.com/viewoutages

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:17:02 UTC
