News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entergy Corporation : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference

09/27/2018 | 12:54am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault plans to provide a presentation as part of a panel discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, during the Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference. The presentation is expected to start at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's corporate website at entergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available and archived on the website for approximately 30 days. Presentation slides will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's corporate website at entergy.com before market open on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The webcast and presentation slides will also be available on the Entergy Investor Relations mobile web app at iretr.com.

Entergy Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Entergy Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsFoto/)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Additional investor information can be accessed at

entergy.com/investor_relations.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-corporation-chairman-and-ceo-to-present-at-wolfe-research-utilities--energy-conference-300719873.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
