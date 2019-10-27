Entergy : Crews Continue Restoring Power

Insights > Crews Continue Restoring Power

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/27/2019

Crews have restored power to more than 79,000 of the customers affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga that hit Louisiana Saturday.

The storm brought wind gusts near 60 mph and heavy rains, downing trees and knocking out power to approximately 92,000 customers at the storm's peak Saturday.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, crews from across Louisiana as well as from other Entergy states had restored power to all but approximately 13,000 of the customers affected by the storm that caused significant damage to Entergy infrastructure, largely in southeast Louisiana. The New Orleans metro area and Hammond areas were hit the hardest by the storm that downed trees and damaged more than 150 poles.

Workers are currently encountering challenges in accessing areas where some damaged equipment is located between homes and in the rear alleys of residences. Rear lot work can require the use of specialized equipment and additional personnel, which could make repairing equipment more difficult and extend outage times.

Restoration updates will be provided as damage assessments are completed. Restoration time estimates are for customers who can accept power.

The restoration times below are only for customers impacted by Olga.



Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5,167

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: *Majority of customers expected to be restored tonight with remaining customers restored Monday, Oct. 28, by 10 p.m.*



Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 869

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: *Majority customers restored today by 10 p.m. with remaining customers restored Monday, Oct. 28, by 4 p.m.*



Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 5,488

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 81%

Estimated restoration by 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.



St. John Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 353

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.



Washington Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,075

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 81%

Estimated restoration: *Majority of customers expected to be restored tonight with remaining customers restored Monday, Oct. 28, by 10 p.m.*



St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 211

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration: *Majority of customers expected to be restored tonight with remaining customers restored Monday, Oct. 28, by 10 p.m.*



Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

Estimated restoration today, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 25

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration today, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 39

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 88%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 8 p.m.



Additional Points:

Safety is always our priority and we want it to be yours too.

Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Customers who sustained damage to their facilities will need to have repairs made by an electrician as well as obtain the proper permits before power can be reconnected. Once customers have completed all necessary repairs to their electrical equipment and obtained the necessary permits, they should call 1-800-368-3749 to request a service reconnection order.

We know you want us to keep you informed every step of the way about our response. Here is how you can get information.

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

entergy.com/app. Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.