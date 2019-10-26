Entergy : Crews Continuing to Restore Power following Olga

Insights > Crews Continuing to Restore Power following Olga

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/26/2019

Entergy's storm team is continuing to restore power in Louisiana after Olga brought severe weather and high winds and caused significant damage to electrical infratstructure.

Crews have made progress, reducing a Saturday morning peak of 92,000 customer outages to 31,000 - a more than 60% decrease - by 7 p.m. The New Orleans metro and Hammond areas had been hit the hardest by storms that downed trees and damaged dozens of poles.

With 75% of damage assessments complete, personnel and scouts identified 157 poles, 329 spans of wire and 37 transformers had been damaged across Entergy's service area in Louisiana.

Restoration updates will continue to be provided as damage assessments are completed. Restoration time estimates below are for customers impacted by Olga and can accept power:

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 17,205

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 60%

Estimated restoration: *Majority customers restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.* Customers in hardest hit areas restored by 10 p.m. Monday, Oct 28.



Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 9,995

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



Washington Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 1,038

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.

St. John Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 499

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Saturday, Oct. 26 by 11 p.m.



St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 651

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 795

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 101

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, Oct. 27 by 10 p.m.



Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 4,939

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Saturday, Oct. 26 by 11 p.m.



St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 6 p.m.: 395

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration: Saturday, Oct. 26 by 11 p.m.

Customers should keep safety their top priority.

The greatest danger during and after a storm is from downed power lines. If you see a power line on the ground or in the trees or bushes - do not go near it. Call us at 800-9OUTAGE to report downed lines.

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at for iPhone or Android at http://entergyapp.com/ . Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.

text messages The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.