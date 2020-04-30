Entergy : Crews Expect to Complete Restoration Tonight Following Recent Storms

Insights > Crews Expect to Complete Restoration Tonight Following Recent Storms

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

04/30/2020

Crews expect to restore power to all customers who can safely take service by tonight after waves of thunderstorms knocked out power to approximately 53,000 customers Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday evening, 95% of customers in Louisiana who were affected by the severe weather had been restored. Total damage amounted to about 130 broken poles, 280 spans of wire down and 130 damaged transformers.

Thank you for your patience as we restored electrical power to our customers, while practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 measures to keep everyone safe and healthy.

