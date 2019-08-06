Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Crews Work to Improve Reliability in The Woodlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

Insights > Crews Work to Improve Reliability in The Woodlands

08/06/2019

Reliability means not having to worry. It means trusting someone or something to be there when you need them. Reliability for an electric utility is no different. At Entergy Texas, it is our goal to deliver safe and reliable power so you can keep your life moving.

To make sure we're delivering that reliability, we're continually updating our infrastructure and systems to best serve customers. Recently we completed a major upgrade of our equipment in the Grogan's Mill area of The Woodlands. These improvements will help improve reliability across the area, but also improve our response to outages through quicker restoration.

Over 85 electrical and construction workers installed new conduit, wire and equipment to better serve the residents in the area. The work focused on replacing damaged equipment as well as wire that has reached the end of its life. So far, crews have successfully bored over one mile and installed over 3.5 miles of new cable and 19 new pull boxes. Crews will continue to do some additional work in the area to improve reliability for customers.

This project is just one of the numerous reliability projects and upgrades going on across the Entergy Texas service territory. Over the next three years, Entergy Texas is investing more than $2 billion to power the future of Southeast Texas. This includes the construction of a new power plant, transmission lines, substations and distribution enhancements to reliably transport electricity to nearly half a million homes and businesses.

In cities and counties across our service territory, improvements and upgrades are ongoing and will improve the reliability of service to customers. From installing new technology to prevent outages before they occur to replacing outdated equipment with newer, more efficient equipment, we are taking steps so our customers can continue to rely on us.

In 2019, Entergy Texas is investing $14.8 million in distribution reliability improvement projects across our service territory. These improvements include:

  • Installing Automatic Load Transfer systems that automatically transfer customers in seconds from a de-energized segment of a line to the energized segment.
  • Conducting walk-downs across the service territory to identify aging or damaged equipment and bring infrastructure up to current standards and prevent future outages.
  • Installing new reclosers to reduce the number of customers without service.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 00:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
08:25pENTERGY : Crews Work to Improve Reliability in The Woodlands
PU
03:55pENTERGY : Strengthening our partnership with customers
PU
11:46aENTERGY : Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
08/05ENTERGY : Rate or Absolute? What is the appropriate CO2 emissions target for an ..
PU
08/05ENTERGY : Seven Mississippi Students Awarded Entergy Community Power Scholarship..
AQ
08/02ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Warren County
AQ
08/01ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Pike County
AQ
07/31ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
07/31ENTERGY : Second-Quarter Profit Falls Shy of Street Views
DJ
07/31ENTERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 705 M
EBIT 2019 1 938 M
Net income 2019 1 025 M
Debt 2019 19 769 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 21 170 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 107,75  $
Last Close Price 106,55  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION23.99%20 844
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.69%99 677
ENEL22.88%69 658
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.76%63 311
IBERDROLA23.14%61 507
DOMINION ENERGY INC.4.49%59 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group