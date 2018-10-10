Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/10 10:00:57 pm
84.68 USD   +1.50%
Entergy : Crews Work to Restore Power, No Matter Where They Are

10/10/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Insights > Entergy Crews Work to Restore Power, No Matter Where They Are

10/10/2018

When lineman Clayton Shafer reported for work Monday at the Conroe Service Center, he wasn't aware of Hurricane Michael barreling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, much less that he would be on his way to Georgia to restore power following the Category 4 hurricane.

Within a few short hours, he was at the service center's loading dock with a week's worth of clothing, awaiting word on when he and his co-workers would be heading east to help with hurricane response.

About 15 minutes later, the call came, and he and more than 150 other Entergy employees and contractors loaded up and began their long journey to Macon, Georgia, to help Georgia Power and other utilities recover from what was expected to be a devastating hurricane.

'I just called my wife and told her I'm going. I won't be home,' Shafer said. 'We're used to it.'

Storm duty is part of the job for many Entergy employees, as they leave their homes and their families to help others during natural disasters. They know those same utilities they are going to help will also come to Texas to help when needed.

Joe Ozio, a serviceman from Madisonville in the Huntsville Network, said Hurricane Michael is one of countless hurricanes he has worked.

Some of his more memorable storms he has worked included Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and Hurricane Ivan in Florida.

'In Hurricane Katrina, we slept in our trucks a little bit. Then we slept in a convention center with about 1,500 other tool workers on cots. That was a pretty bad storm,' he said. 'It was more high water damage and tree damage than wind damage. I worked Hurricane Ivan in Florida two years before that. They had a 40-foot tidal surge, so that took everything -- houses and everything. That was probably the worst devastation.

'In Hurricane Ivan, we got the lights on for a young couple. They knew we had been sleeping in our trucks. They said you can have our house,' he recalled. 'We were able to sleep in a bed and get a shower. Before that, we were taking showers in the water cans.'

Despite the difficult conditions and devastating damage he has witnessed working so many storms, Ozio keeps volunteering to help others. He said it's gratifying to help others.

'It's the little things,' he said. 'When the customers come up and say thank you or they come up and give you a bottle of water, that does a world of good for the spirits of all the guys. I know most of these folks understand we are away from our families. We're putting our business on hold to come and help them.'

Kacee Kirschvink

Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:57:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 507 M
EBIT 2018 1 970 M
Net income 2018 960 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,31%
P/E ratio 2018 16,97
P/E ratio 2019 16,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 15 089 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION2.51%15 089
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.21%58 591
DOMINION ENERGY-9.50%47 960
IBERDROLA-1.18%47 017
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.67%44 744
EXELON CORPORATION11.70%42 519
