Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

News Center > Entergy Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So

For Immediate Release

07/13/2019

NEW ORLEANS - Power has been knocked out to approximately 58,000 customers as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday as Hurricane Barry moves over the Louisiana coast.

A team of more than 2,900 restoration workers, including support personnel and contractors, has been mobilized and working to restore power where it is safe to do so. The greatest threat from the storm continues to be significant flooding over parts of south Louisiana.

As the storm continues to move ashore, crews are facing several challenges, including road and flood-gate closures, impassable roadways due to flooding and high winds preventing the use of bucket trucks in some areas. For their safety, crews cannot operate bucket trucks when winds are 30 mph or higher.

'Safety is of the utmost importance for all of us as this storm moves through the state. Our crews are responding where it is safe to do so,' said Melonie Stewart, vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana who is heading up Entergy's storm response.

As the storm passes, crews will assess damage and restore service to customers when safety allows. 'If customers don't see our crews working near their area, we may be working on an outage in another location that must be repaired to get power to you,' Stewart said.

Customers are urged to remain safe and stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. If you find or suspect damaged gas or power lines, call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) immediately.

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

  • A free app is available for iPhone or Android at com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.
  • The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.
  • Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.
  • Our disaster partner American Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for thousands of customers until they can return home or find other safe places to stay. Anyone needing a safe place to go can call 211, visit org or download the free Red Cross Emergency App at http://rdcrss.org/apps.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergylouisiana.com
facebook.com/EntergyLA
 Twitter: @EntergyLA

entergyneworleans.com
facebook.com/EntergyNOLA
Twitter: @EntergyNOLA

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 16:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:10pENTERGY : Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So
PU
11:35aENTERGY : Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather ..
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
07/12BARRY UPDATE : Louisiana workforce totals over 2,800
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry Update
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Louisiana Storm Team in Place
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Mississippi Prepares for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 605 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 104  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.35%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.78%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.45%62 512
IBERDROLA21.83%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About