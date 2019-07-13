News Center > Entergy Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So

07/13/2019

NEW ORLEANS - Power has been knocked out to approximately 58,000 customers as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday as Hurricane Barry moves over the Louisiana coast.

A team of more than 2,900 restoration workers, including support personnel and contractors, has been mobilized and working to restore power where it is safe to do so. The greatest threat from the storm continues to be significant flooding over parts of south Louisiana.

As the storm continues to move ashore, crews are facing several challenges, including road and flood-gate closures, impassable roadways due to flooding and high winds preventing the use of bucket trucks in some areas. For their safety, crews cannot operate bucket trucks when winds are 30 mph or higher.

'Safety is of the utmost importance for all of us as this storm moves through the state. Our crews are responding where it is safe to do so,' said Melonie Stewart, vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana who is heading up Entergy's storm response.

As the storm passes, crews will assess damage and restore service to customers when safety allows. 'If customers don't see our crews working near their area, we may be working on an outage in another location that must be repaired to get power to you,' Stewart said.

Customers are urged to remain safe and stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. If you find or suspect damaged gas or power lines, call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) immediately.

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at for iPhone or Android at com . Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress. where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated. has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Operation: Storm Ready is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Our disaster partner American Red Cross is preparing to provide shelter for thousands of customers until they can return home or find other safe places to stay. Anyone needing a safe place to go can call 211, visit org or download the free Red Cross Emergency App at http://rdcrss.org/apps

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLA and @EntergyNOLA and on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLA and facebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at @Entergy or facebook.com/Entergy.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

