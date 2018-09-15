Entergy : Customers Asked to Limit Energy Usage

News Center > Customers Asked to Limit Energy Usage

For Immediate Release

09/15/2018

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Entergy is asking customers to limit electricity use on Saturday, Sept. 15 until further notice. We are making this request as required by our reliability coordinator, MISO. Forced generation outages, above-normal temperatures and higher than forecasted load are causing a critical shortage of electricity in the mid-United States region. This voluntary action by customers will hopefully result in a sizeable reduction in load on our electric system.

We appreciate our customers' help in meeting power needs during this time by turning off all non-essential lighting, appliances and electronics as well as raising thermostats to 78 degrees. If possible, reduce use of water heaters, electric ovens, washing machines and dryers. This appeal for assistance does not apply to those with special medical needs.

MISO is making these requests to utilities throughout the mid-south. If this situation does not improve, the next step will be to enact generation and transmission emergency load-reduction plans, which may result in a temporary loss of electricity for customers on a rotating basis. This would be a last resort and we prefer to reduce electricity demand without taking this step.

