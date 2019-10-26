Entergy : Damage Assessments and Restoration Underway Throughout Louisiana

Insights > Damage Assessments and Restoration Underway Throughout Louisiana

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/26/2019

Olga moved quickly through Louisiana, bringing thunderstorms and high winds that knocked out power to more than 92,000 customers at its peak Saturday morning. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, approximately 74,000 customer outages remained. The majority of customer outages were in the hard-hit areas of Orleans, Jefferson and Tangipahoa parishes.

A storm team of approximately 800 is working to perform damage assessments, restore power and coordinate with local and state agencies. Additional crews are on the way to assist with restoration effortsCustomers should keep safety their top priority. The greatest danger during and after a storm is from downed power lines. If you see a power line on the ground or in the trees or bushes - do not go near it. Call us at 800-9OUTAGE to report downed lines.

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

A free app is available for iPhone or Android at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their homes or businesses.

entergyapp.com. Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.

text messages The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter at @EntergyLAand@EntergyNOLAand on Facebook at facebook.com/EntergyLAandfacebook.com/EntergyNOLA. We place a high priority on keeping our social media sites updated throughout any major events. And you always can access the main Entergy accounts at@Entergyor facebook.com/Entergy.