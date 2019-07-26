Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 04:00:10 pm
103.59 USD   -0.41%
ENTERGY : Declares Dividend
PU
07/25&LSQUO;ON MY TEAM FOREVER' : Entergy Lineman in Airboat Helps Beached Boaters
PU
07/24ENTERGY : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PU
Entergy : Declares Dividend

07/26/2019

News Center > Entergy Declares Dividend

For Immediate Release

07/26/2019

NEW ORLEANS - The Board of Directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share. The payment date is Sept. 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on Aug. 8, 2019.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy.com
facebook.com/entergy
Twitter: @Entergy

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 21:04:08 UTC
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.60%20 635
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.45%99 476
ENEL23.85%70 867
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.22%62 969
IBERDROLA23.11%60 859
DOMINION ENERGY INC.4.76%60 065
