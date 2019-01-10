Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 02:52:17 pm
86.66 USD   +1.42%
2018ENTERGY : 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance
DJ
2017ENTERGY CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2017ENTERGY : Swings to Loss on Impairment Charges
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Earns 30th EEI Emergency Response Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:04pm EST

News Center > Entergy Earns 30th EEI Emergency Response Award

For Immediate Release

01/10/2019

Recognition honors efforts to assist other utilities affected by Hurricane Florence

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) today received its 30th Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute for its exceptional assistance in restoring power to citizens following Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

EEI has awarded Entergy with a national storm-response award for 21 consecutive years in recognition of the company's recovery and mutual-assistance work.

'We were able to give back to other utilities after they experienced storm conditions like those we received from Hurricane Harvey in 2017,' said Mike Vaughan, Entergy's system storm incident commander. 'We remain ready to safely and quickly restore power to our customers and others, regardless of which type of storm causes damage.'

Hurricane Florence was a powerful and long-lived storm that affected the Carolinas. Entergy earned the EEI Emergency Assistance Award for sending 176 company line workers, plus 143 contractors, to help restore electricity for customers of Duke Energy Carolinas and South Carolina Electric & Gas.

'When disasters strike, neighboring electric companies respond quickly to assist with recovery and restoration efforts,' said EEI President Tom Kuhn. 'Our mutual assistance network is a hallmark of the electric power industry. Entergy's extraordinary efforts - amidst hazardous conditions - helped restore service for customers in the Carolinas impacted by Hurricane Florence quickly and safely.'

The Emergency Assistance Award is presented to EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary response assisting other electric companies in power restoration efforts after service has been disrupted by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. The awards were presented during EEI's Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for about 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:04pENTERGY : Earns 30th EEI Emergency Response Award
PU
01/07ENTERGY : to Bring Advanced Meters to Louisiana Homes and Businesses
PU
01/07ENTERGY : Nuclear Plants Contribute to Louisiana's Bright Future
PU
01/01ENTERGY : ETR) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018ENTERGY : Don't Let the Holiday Season Distract You from Being Vigilant Against ..
PU
2018ENTERGY : Don't Let Holiday Season Distract You from Being Vigilant Against Scam..
PU
2018ENTERGY : New Orleans is Powering Bright Spirits this Holiday Season
PU
2018ENTERGY : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
2018ENTERGY : Cavin Scores Points at Work, in the Community to Win Honor at Saints G..
PU
2018ENTERGY : Arkansas Demolishing Couch Plant in Southwest Arkansas
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 587 M
EBIT 2018 2 004 M
Net income 2018 864 M
Debt 2018 17 779 M
Yield 2018 4,20%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 17,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 15 479 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-0.20%15 479
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.