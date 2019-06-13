News Center > Entergy Earns EEI Emergency Assistance Award

For Immediate Release

06/13/2019

31st recognition honors efforts to restore power following Hurricane Michael

NEW ORLEANS - Recognizing the hard work and dedication of the men and women of Entergy, the Edison Electric Institute today awarded Entergy Corporation with its Emergency Assistance Award for the company's outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Michael hit Florida and Georgia in October 2018. Including this year's honor, Entergy has received 31 awards from EEI for its restoration and mutual-assistance work.

'This award shows the Entergy family remains ready to restore electric power wherever needed by our strong commitment to customers and by knowing and practicing our plans and processes,' said Willie Wilson, Entergy's system storm incident commander. 'When storms impact our customers, we are thankful to other companies who assist us. In return, Entergy was pleased to answer the call to safely and quickly restore power for our neighbors in Florida and Georgia.'

Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm to make landfall during the 2018 hurricane season, was a Category 5 hurricane with peak winds of 160 mph. The storm hit Mexico Beach, Florida, on Oct. 10, before being downgraded to a tropical storm, traveling northeast through Georgia and several mid-Atlantic states. Entergy sent more than 350 line workers to help restore service to customers over the course of 32 days.

The Emergency Assistance Award is presented to EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary response assisting other electric companies in power restoration efforts after service has been disrupted by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Entergy received the award during EEI 2019, the electric power industry's premiere annual conference.

'Mutual assistance is a hallmark of our industry and depends on electric companies helping other electric companies quickly respond during times of need,' said EEI President Tom Kuhn. 'I thank Entergy for responding to this mutual assistance call and for its crews' efforts to restore service safely and quickly to customers in the impacted areas.'

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Its members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy.com

facebook.com/entergy

twitter.com/entergy