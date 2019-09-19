Log in
Entergy : Flood Safety

09/19/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Insights > Flood Safety

Flood Safety
By: Corporate Editorial Team

09/19/2019

Flood Safety
  • Stay away from downed lines. If you see a downed line, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report it.
  • Avoid areas of debris, as downed and energized power lines may not be visible.
  • Don't walk or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. In addition, water may be electrified from nearby downed lines.
  • Use extreme caution when navigating boats in flooded areas around power lines to ensure boats and their occupants don't come into contact with energized lines.
When You Return Home
  • Return home only when authorities say it's safe.
  • Drive only on roads the authorities have declared passable. Water is powerful. Roads and bridges may have been weakened or washed out during the flood.
  • Remember, your house may have serious damage. Only enter if safe to do so.
  • If your home flooded during the storm, you may need to take special actions before electric service can be restored. Learn more in this quick video.
  • Use a flashlight to check for damage around your home. Never use candles, matches or other open flame.
  • Check to see that the electric, gas and water services are not damaged. Have licensed professionals check gas, water and electrical lines and appliances for damage. If you find or suspect damaged gas or power lines, call us at 1-800-9OUTAGE to report them.
  • Use tap water for drinking and cooking only when local officials say it is safe to do so.
Corporate Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 15:11:02 UTC
