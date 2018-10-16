Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entergy : Former Entergy CEO Remembered for Leadership, Courage and Compassion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

Insights > Former Entergy CEO Remembered for Leadership, Courage and Compassion

10/16/2018

When low-income advocacy groups first heard from J. Wayne Leonard at Entergy's first low-income summit in 1999, he clearly described the urgent need to do more for people living in poverty.

Before long, the entire U.S. utility industry knew about his commitment to the issue after he wrote 'The Most Important Customer,' the cover story in the September/October 2002 edition of Electric Perspectives, the magazine of the Edison Electric Institute.

'With the launch of Entergy's low-income initiative in 1999, we began questioning misconceptions about the poorer customers in our region, and we moved to rebuild our customer service policies based on all our customers' needs,' wrote Leonard, who at the time was Entergy's new chairman and CEO, a position he held until his retirement in 2013.

On Sept. 18, Leonard died following a long battle with cancer.

'We're so thankful to have had Wayne both as our leader and as a friend,' said Entergy's current Chairman and CEO Leo Denault, who succeeded Leonard. 'He helped our company refocus on what it does best. He led us not only to profitability, but also to repeated recognition among American's most trustworthy companies and best-performing utilities. More importantly, he was a man of deep personal integrity and kindness, whose strong values were foundational to establishing the family culture that we still enjoy to this day.'

During his Entergy career, Leonard spearheaded the company's corporate social responsibility program, sharpening its focus on educational, health and financial empowerment opportunities for the 25 percent of customers living in poverty.

After Leonard's retirement, the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Southeast Louisiana presented him with its highest award for exemplary leadership in philanthropy, the Alexis de Tocqueville Award. At the October 2017 event honoring him, he presented the United Way with his personal contribution of $1 million, which was matched by a gift from Entergy's shareholders.

In further recognition of Leonard's longstanding commitment to fighting poverty, the United Way announced that it was naming its new prosperity center in Leonard's honor. The J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center in New Orleans supports the efforts of low-income individuals and families to move out of poverty and into financial stability.

'It has been an honor and privilege to play a role in powering people's lives, whether by providing electricity or offering a helping hand,' said Leonard after the announcement. 'I am pleased that Entergy has contributed to the sustainability of the Prosperity Center, which will give local residents access to the kind of critical services that can be life changing. As lives change for the better, so do communities.'

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:18pENTERGY : Automating the Grid – National Careers in Energy Week
PU
05:18pENTERGY : Arkansas Continues to Support MLK Commission
PU
05:08pENTERGY : Former Entergy CEO Remembered for Leadership, Courage and Compassion
PU
04:58pENTERGY : LIHEAP Funding Increase a Win for Low-Income Customers
PU
10/12ENTERGY : Diving Into Data – National Careers in Energy Week
PU
10/12ENTERGY : Powering the Future – National Careers in Energy Week
PU
10/11ENTERGY : Raising Awareness, Fighting Discrimination, Advocating for Equal Right..
PU
10/10ENTERGY : Crews Work to Restore Power, No Matter Where They Are
PU
10/10ENTERGY : Sending Crews to Help Northwest Florida
PU
10/05ENTERGY : Southern Public Relations Federation Honors Entergy for Strategic Cris..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends 
08/01Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for decommissioning 
08/01Entergy Corporation (ETR) CEO Leo Denault on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Entergy Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Entergy EPS of $1.79 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 525 M
EBIT 2018 1 960 M
Net income 2018 960 M
Debt 2018 18 520 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 16,65
P/E ratio 2019 16,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capitalization 14 713 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION0.57%14 713
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%56 981
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%46 659
IBERDROLA-6.35%44 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 196
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.