Entergy : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation

2018 key deliverables

Executing on our strategy

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

✓E-MS annual FRP filing

✓E-NO NOPS decision

✓E-NO AMI decision

✓E-NO renewable RFPselections

✓E-LA renewable RFP selections

✓E-LA FRP extension and modification approval

✓E-LA annual FRP filing

✓E-MS FRP decision

✓E-TX rate case filing

✓Lake Charles transmission project completion (completed 3Q)

✓ANO Column 4 exit

✓VY certificate of public good decision (VPUC) (received 4Q)

✓Analyst Day (in NYC)

✓E-AR annual FRP filing

✓E-NO rate case filing

✓E-LA annual FRP implementation

✓E-LA WPEC decision

✓E-AR renewable PPA approval (Chicot solar)

✓Southwest Mississippi transmission project completion (completed 4Q)

✓Agreements to sell Pilgrim and Palisades post shut down (added 3Q)

✓VY license transfer application decision (NRC) (received 4Q)

✓IPEC license renewal NRCapproval

✓E-MS agreement to purchase Choctaw Generating Station (added 3Q)

✓E-AR FRP decision (approved partial settlement)

✓E-TX rate case decision

✓VY sale to NorthStar (completed 1/11/19)

✓MTEP 18 approval

✓Annual dividend review

✓E-MS agreement to purchase Sunflower Solar Project (added 4Q)

2019 key deliverables

Executing on our strategy

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

•E-AR renewable RFP•issuance

•E-MS annual FRP filing

•Pilgrim return to Column 1 in the NRC regulatory oversight program

St. Charles Power Station in service

•

•

E-LA annual FRP filing E-MS FRP decision

•

Western Region Phase 1 economic transmission project completion

•

Indian Point Unit 3final refueling outage

•

Pilgrim shutdown

•

E-MS Choctaw decision

•

E-MS Sunflower Solar Project decision

•

E-AR annual FRP filing

•

E-NO rate case decision

•

E-LA FRP rateseffective

•

1 million advanced meters installed

•

E-MS Choctaw acquisition

•

Southwest Louisiana Improvement Project completion (transmission)

•

E-AR FRP decision

•

SERI ROE decision(FERC)

•

•

•

MTEP 19 approval Pilgrim sale

Annual dividend review