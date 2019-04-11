Log in
Entergy : Get Energy Smart this Earth Day and Every Day After

0
04/11/2019

Insights > Get Energy Smart this Earth Day and Every Day After

04/11/2019

Energy Smart is a local energy-efficiency program that helps New Orleans electric customers save energy and money. Through the program, which was developed by the New Orleans City Council and is administered by Entergy New Orleans, residential customers can get free home-energy assessments and valuable rebates on a variety of upgrades.

In addition to the many residential offerings, Energy Smart incentivizes New Orleans business customers to perform energy-saving upgrades to their facilities. The program works with business owners, facility managers and trade ally contractors to identify energy-efficient opportunities and provides valuable cash incentives in the process.

For example, business participants can receive up to $100,000 per site, per year for equipment upgrades that result in verifiable electric usage reduction such as:

  • Lighting and lighting controls
  • Chillers
  • HVAC upgrades and heat pumps
  • Motors

Energy-efficient upgrades also can help businesses:

  • Lower maintenance costs with longer-lasting, high-quality technology
  • Increase comfort for customers and employees
  • Increase occupancy rates
  • Increase asset value

In 2018, Energy Smart saved over 48 million kilowatt-hours and paid more than $5.6 million in incentives across residential and commercial customers. Commercial and industrial customers saved nearly 30 million kWh and received about $3.4 million in incentives.

For more information about Energy Smart and how you can participate, visit energysmartnola.com, email info@energysmartnola.com or call 504-229-6868.

