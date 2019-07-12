Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/12 10:43:45 am
103.785 USD   -0.64%
10:35aENTERGY : Louisiana Storm Team in Place
PU
10:15aENTERGY : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry
PU
01:25aENTERGY : Mississippi Prepares for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Insights > Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry

07/12/2019

Entergy workers are assembling to respond to possible power outages that may be caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

Barry continues to move on a north westerly path over the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico with projected landfall in central Louisiana. Some of the storms will generate quite a bit of lightning along with gusty winds. The coverage of showers and

thunderstorms should gradually increase in our area tomorrow into Sunday. We continue to prepare for any potential impacts from Barry in our region. This includes bringing crews to areas that may be affected by severe weather.

We ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm too.

After landfall and as soon as it is safe to do so, Entergy will immediately begin assessing damages and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm impact.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:35aENTERGY : Louisiana Storm Team in Place
PU
10:15aENTERGY : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry
PU
01:25aENTERGY : Mississippi Prepares for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Continues Monitoring Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Making Preparations for Barry's Arrival
PU
07/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, The Fed, Reckitt Swiss Re
07/11ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Rankin County
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 20 720 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.61%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.04%100 768
ENEL29.06%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.65%65 124
SOUTHERN COMPANY28.62%58 766
EXELON CORPORATION9.84%48 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About