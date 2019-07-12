Entergy : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry

Insights > Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry

07/12/2019

Entergy workers are assembling to respond to possible power outages that may be caused by Tropical Storm Barry.

Barry continues to move on a north westerly path over the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico with projected landfall in central Louisiana. Some of the storms will generate quite a bit of lightning along with gusty winds. The coverage of showers and

thunderstorms should gradually increase in our area tomorrow into Sunday. We continue to prepare for any potential impacts from Barry in our region. This includes bringing crews to areas that may be affected by severe weather.

We ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm too.

After landfall and as soon as it is safe to do so, Entergy will immediately begin assessing damages and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm impact.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.