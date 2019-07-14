Entergy : Hurricane Barry Update

Insights > Hurricane Barry Update

07/14/2019

Hurricane Barry, currently a tropical storm, continues causing new outages. Restoration began yesterday even as we began assessing the damage caused by this storm. At the peak yesterday, Barry disrupted electrical service for nearly 89,000 customers in Louisiana.

Road and flood-gate closures, significant flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm will affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

At 8 a.m., we have 67,500 customers out of service in Louisiana.

Due to the accessibility challenges, it may take several days following landfall before power is restored to the majority of our customers.

In Louisiana, our crews will be working today in several areas of concentrated damage:

Approximately 30,000 customers are without service in Louisiana's Bayou Region. We've faced challenges in this region, including inaccessible roadways due to water and high winds that prevented any work from our bucket trucks yesterday.

Louisiana Highway 1, which had been closed due to flooding, is now accessible. Our workers till clear debris and begin damage assessments and restoration where it is safe to do so, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon.

Safety is an Entergy key value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is a core value and first order of business. We have started restoration where it is safe to do so.

We have added to our Louisiana workforce that now exceeds 3,900 workers ready to restore to power that Barry disrupted for our customers.

Restoration workers, who were staged near the storm impact area, are moving to damaged areas to start the restoration process as weather conditions improve.

First, we will restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems.

Then we will concentrate our resources on what gets the greatest number of customers restored the fastest.

Please do not approach utility workers at the job site because these can be dangerous locations and interruptions will slow their progress.

We are assessing the damage to our system caused by this storm.

We know you want your power restored and we have started the process. As we begin restoring power to critical services, we begin to assess damage and put in place our restoration plan that will restore service to the greatest number of our customers as safely and quickly as possible.

Assessment could take up to three days. Our scouts are assessing damage to determine the exact cause of your outage and how long it will take correct the problem.

While we are assessing damage, we are restoring service where it is safe to do so.

We'll be better prepared to give an estimated time to restore your power after the full assessment is completed.

You can make sure your home or business is ready for us to restore your power.

Check outside your home or business for damage to your electrical equipment.

If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall of your home or business is missing or looks damaged, call an electrician to make repairs.

If your home or business has been flooded, you will need to contact the city or county where you live or work for an electrical inspection before service can be restored.

Click here for information to help you know how to spot damages.

Click here for restoration photos.