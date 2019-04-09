Entergy : Indian Point's Unit 3 Returns to Service after Final Refueling and Maintenance Outage

News Center > Indian Point's Unit 3 Returns to Service after Final Refueling and Maintenance Outage

For Immediate Release

04/09/2019

Final Refueling and Maintenance Outage before Closing in 2021

Buchanan, N.Y. - Entergy's Indian Point Unit 3 nuclear power plant returned to service today following its final refueling and maintenance outage, sending electricity to the grid after a scheduled shutdown that began March 11.

Since purchasing Indian Point more than 18 years ago, Entergy has invested more than $1.3 billion - including more than $70 million during this refueling -- to ensure safety, security, and reliability at the facility. Under Entergy's ownership, Indian Point has established an excellent safety record and ranks among the most reliable power plants in the state.

'Our dedicated employees and supplemental workers have worked diligently during the past four weeks to complete hundreds of tasks and inspections to prepare Indian Point for safe and reliable operations through 2021,' said Tony Vitale, site vice president and Entergy's top official at Indian Point.

About 900 skilled specialty workers supplemented nearly 1,000 Entergy employees during Unit 3's outage to complete the refueling and other maintenance projects, which included:

reactor vessel head inspections

comprehensive baffle bolt inspections (on a removable liner inside the reactor)

reactor coolant pump seal replacements

laser scans of the reactor head and O-ring seating surfaces

multiple pump and motor replacements and inspections

emergency diesel generator preventive maintenance

About Indian Point and Entergy

Indian Point Energy Center, in Buchanan, N.Y., is home to two operating nuclear power plants, Unit 2 and Unit 3, which generate approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity for homes, business and public facilities in New York City and Westchester County.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy.com & safesecurevital.com

Facebook.com/IndianPointEnergy

Twitter: @Indian_Point