Entergy : It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!

Insights > It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!

02/25/2019

The sought-after throws! The big beads! New cups for the cabinets! That can mean only one thing… Carnival time is here!

While you're reaching for those beads or looking for ones you may have missed, don't be tempted to reach up and grab the ones hanging on or near power lines. Be sure to celebrate safely by keeping your distance from power lines, and anything that's touching them.

Overhead power lines can carry thousands of volts of electricity. Touching a power line with any part of your body, grabbing beads hanging from a power line or touching a power line with an object like a ladder or a net at the end of a pole can provide an instant path for electricity. If that happens, you can be seriously hurt or even killed.

Did you know, each year, Entergy crews patrol the routes and ride in front of parades to correct any potential float-clearance issues and keep riders safe? Other safety tips to remember during Mardi Gras include:

Whether you're on a float or on the ground, avoid throwing beads on power lines.

Don't climb utility poles looking for a better view.

If you use a long-handled net to catch throws, be careful that you avoid pushing the net into overhead power lines.

Be careful when climbing ladders on the parade route. Always be aware of what's above and around you.

If taking Mylar balloons outdoors, make sure that they are securely tied to weights that are heavy enough to keep them from floating away.



Colorful Mylar balloons may add to the festivities, but they also can cause power outages. How? Those metallic-coated balloons can cause an electrical surge when they come into contact with power lines or other electrical equipment. This surge not only can knock out power, but also can cause fires, property damage and possible injuries.

Entergy wants you to stay safe while celebrating. Remember: never attempt to retrieve anything that's on or near a power line. And if you see a downed line, keep your distance and immediately call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).