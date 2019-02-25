Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 12:17pm EST

Insights > It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!

02/25/2019

The sought-after throws! The big beads! New cups for the cabinets! That can mean only one thing… Carnival time is here!

While you're reaching for those beads or looking for ones you may have missed, don't be tempted to reach up and grab the ones hanging on or near power lines. Be sure to celebrate safely by keeping your distance from power lines, and anything that's touching them.

Overhead power lines can carry thousands of volts of electricity. Touching a power line with any part of your body, grabbing beads hanging from a power line or touching a power line with an object like a ladder or a net at the end of a pole can provide an instant path for electricity. If that happens, you can be seriously hurt or even killed.

Did you know, each year, Entergy crews patrol the routes and ride in front of parades to correct any potential float-clearance issues and keep riders safe? Other safety tips to remember during Mardi Gras include:

  • Whether you're on a float or on the ground, avoid throwing beads on power lines.
  • Don't climb utility poles looking for a better view.
  • If you use a long-handled net to catch throws, be careful that you avoid pushing the net into overhead power lines.
  • Be careful when climbing ladders on the parade route. Always be aware of what's above and around you.
  • If taking Mylar balloons outdoors, make sure that they are securely tied to weights that are heavy enough to keep them from floating away.

Colorful Mylar balloons may add to the festivities, but they also can cause power outages. How? Those metallic-coated balloons can cause an electrical surge when they come into contact with power lines or other electrical equipment. This surge not only can knock out power, but also can cause fires, property damage and possible injuries.

Entergy wants you to stay safe while celebrating. Remember: never attempt to retrieve anything that's on or near a power line. And if you see a downed line, keep your distance and immediately call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 17:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:17pENTERGY : It's Carnival Time! Be sure to celebrate safely!
PU
02/21ENTERGY : Louisiana Gets Approval to Buy Power From One of the Largest Solar Fac..
PU
02/20ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
02/20ENTERGY : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/20ENTERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
PU
02/20ENTERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20ENTERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results; Initiates 2019..
PR
02/18ENTERGY : Mississippi Announces Promotions
PU
02/18ENTERGY : Magnolias and Severe Weather – Spring in the South
PU
02/15ENTERGY : Texas Breaks Ground on New Power Plant
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 866 M
EBIT 2019 1 994 M
Net income 2019 987 M
Debt 2019 19 479 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,17
P/E ratio 2020 16,75
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Capitalization 16 805 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 94,2 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION7.78%16 805
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.18%64 095
DOMINION ENERGY5.02%58 278
IBERDROLA5.70%54 823
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.69%52 111
EXELON CORPORATION8.07%47 265
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.