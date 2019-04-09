Entergy : Lafont Named 2019 Chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce

Insights > Lafont Named 2019 Chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce

Deanna Lafont, customer service representative for Entergy Louisiana's southeast region, was named 2019 chair of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce.

'I've always strived to be more than a member of the community - I want to be an active participant in making it a better place to live and work. It's why I'm really excited to have an opportunity to lead the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce this year,' Lafont said.

Lafont is a member of several industrial and community organizations. She earned a bachelor's from Nicholls State University and a master's in community and economic development from University of Central Arkansas. In 2014, she was named one of the Best of Lafourche 40 Under 40.