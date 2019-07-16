Entergy : Louisiana Hurricane Restoration Nearly Complete

Insights > Louisiana Hurricane Restoration Nearly Complete

07/16/2019

Some 330,000 customer outages restored; approximately 2,500 remaining

Despite flooding and accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas, a storm team of more than 4,000 has nearly completed power restoration to customers following Hurricane Barry.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 2,500 customers remain without power in Louisiana, mainly concentrated in the Bayou Region. Since Barry first started affecting Louisiana, we have restored some 330,000 customer outages.

Customers in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes may visit our mobile Customer Information Center from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Ellender Memorial High School southside parking lot, 3012 Patriot Dr. in Houma.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 123

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Acadia Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 44

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Iberia Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 46

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

St. Martin Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 10

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Vermilion Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 64

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Ascension Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 46

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored on 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Assumption Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 126

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 962

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 162

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 5 p.m.: 18

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%

The majority of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, with the remaining customers restored Wednesday, July 17.