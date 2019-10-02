Insights > Entergy Louisiana Receives Impact Award from Louisiana Community and Technical College System

By: Corporate Editorial Team

10/02/2019

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation recognized Entergy Louisiana with the Statewide Impact Award for its support of the lineman certification programs at Delgado Community College and Fletcher Technical Community College. Entergy Louisiana was one of four companies honored statewide for its workforce development initiatives.

The LCTCS IMPACT Awards recognize individuals, organization, businesses and industry leaders whose efforts are notably effective in advancing Louisiana's education and workforce need for students, businesses and communities. IMPACT is an acronym that represents the foundation's guiding principles for the award: innovative, measured, partnered, accountable, community-centered and transformative.

Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

'At Entergy, an educated, skilled and diverse workforce is critical to the long-term success, health and viability of the communities we serve,' said Riddlebarger. 'We are grateful for our partnerships with Fletcher and Delgado because, together, we are powering the workforce and increasing the number of trained workers that are in high-demand in our great state. That is an example of what we mean when we say We Power Life.'

Joshua Talford, mechanic, construction and maintenance I, attended Delgado's Certified Line Worker Training Program and was hired to work at Entergy upon graduating in 2018.

'Delgado taught me to push myself to new heights and I was able to transfer my learned skills to my career at Entergy with confidence,' said Talford. 'It's a great feeling to be a part of the company and to give back to my school-especially the students.'

In 2015, Entergy shareholders committed $5 million for the next five years to support local workforce programs in its four-state territory: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The workforce development initiative was launched to create a competitive advantage and help its communities attract business expansion, relocation projects and a talented workforce. Since then, 87 companies located within Entergy's footprint and nearly 10,000 permanent news jobs have been created.

