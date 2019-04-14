Log in
0
04/14/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Louisiana Restoring Power After Severe Storms

04/14/2019

Entergy Louisiana crews continued Sunday repairing damage and restoring power to customers affected by Saturday's violent storm system.

At its peak, the storm system knocked out power to approximately 27,300 Entergy Louisiana customers. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to all but 6,300 customers.

The North Louisiana and Baton Rouge areas were hit hardest by storms that downed trees and damaged dozens of poles. Additional workers have been brought in to help restore power to the hardest hit areas. While the severe weather has moved out of Louisiana, gusty winds could continue today and cause additional outages.

East Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge

Entergy workers are restoring power across the Baton Rouge region. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 14, there were 864 customers without electricity. Seventy percent of damage assessment is complete with six poles, 10 transformers and 15 spans of wire damaged that need repair or replacement. Restoration efforts could continue into early Monday morning, April 15.

Crews worked through the night to restore as many customers as possible safely. There are an additional 61 workers assisting restoration efforts in the Baton Rouge area in addition to available Entergy personnel from across Louisiana.

Customers in the vicinity of July Street in South Baton Rouge area are impacted by a broken transmission pole. Additional workers and materials are being brought in to complete repairs and we will provide an updated estimated restoration later today.An estimated 50% of the remaining outages are customers served with rear-lot access and specialized equipment is being brought in to complete this work. Estimated time of restoration will be provided later today.

Zachary
Sixty-one customers remain without power in the Zachary area. The Beachgrove Road area will require off-road equipment to complete the restoration. All customers who can receive power are expected to have restored power later today, Sunday, April 14.

Port Allen
Port Allen workers are replacing two broken poles with an estimated restoration time of 2 p.m. today, Sunday, April 14.

North Louisiana

Arcadia
Some 311 customers remain without power as of 11a.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing four broken poles and 20 spans of wire. Additional workers are restoring power to customers on the westside of Lincoln Parish between Ruston and Grambling. Customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, April 14, except for customers around the Lake D'arbonne area in Union Parish due to high water access, and customers who sustained equipment damage.

Bastrop
Approximately 1,100 customers remain without power as of 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 50 broken poles and 111 spans of wire. The communities of Pioneer, Forest, Lake Providence and Tallulah sustained heavy damage and off-road equipment will be needed to access large sections of Entergy facilities in these areas. Most customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, April 14, except for isolated areas in the Lake Providence, Pioneer and Tallulah areas, where restoration will continue into Monday, April 15.

Grayson
 Some 45 customers remain without power as of 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. All customers will be restored by Sunday, April 14.

Jonesboro
 Nearly 45- customers remain without power as of 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing eight broken poles and 41 spans of wire. Customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, April 14, except for outages in the Village of Fisher and Montgomery area, where restoration work will continue into Monday, April 15.

West Monroe/Monroe
More than 1,200 customers remain without power as of 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 26 broken poles and 58 spans of wire with significant damage in South Monroe around the King Oaks Subdivision, Richwood Road and Prairie Road. Customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by Sunday April 14, except those in inaccessible areas and customers who sustained damage to customer-owned equipment in the West Monroe areas near River Road and Philpot Road.

Winnsboro
 Approximately 1,250 customers remain without power as of 11 a.m., Sunday, April 14. Damage assessment is 100% complete with workers replacing 25 broken poles and 37 spans of wire with significant damage in the communities of Newellton, St. Joseph and isolated areas of Tensas Parish with off road equipment needed to complete repairs. Customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by Sunday April 14, except those remaining customers in Tensas Parish where Entergy equipment sustained significant damage late Saturday night, April 13. Those customers will have power restored on Monday, April 15.

Additional Points:
Safety is always our priority and we want it to be yours too.

  • Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Customers who sustained damage to their facilities will need to have repairs made by an electrician as well as obtain the proper permits before power can be reconnected. Once customers have completed all necessary repairs to their electrical equipment and obtained the necessary permits, they should call 1-800-368-3749 to request a service reconnection order.

We know you want us to keep you informed every step of the way about our response. Here is how you can get information.

  • Download our app for your smartphone at com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.
  • Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 20:12:06 UTC
