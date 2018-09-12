News Center > Entergy Louisiana Sending Crews to the Carolina Coast

Line workers and support team on the way to respond to threat from Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE, La. - Entergy Louisiana is sending a team of nearly 200 employees and contractors to the East Coast to help restore power following anticipated widespread damage by Hurricane Florence.

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in North Carolina near the South Carolina border sometime in the next few days. Florence's strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and inland flooding have the potential to cause catastrophic damage and prolonged power outages. Entergy Louisiana crews are assigned to Duke Energy in North Carolina. Should operating conditions affecting Louisiana change, the company has the ability to recall its crews.

Sending Entergy crews to help is part of a long-standing mutual assistance agreement by which utilities support one another in times of need. When requested by a utility company, Entergy operating companies will send as many workers as they can spare while keeping enough at home to meet the day-to-day needs of Entergy customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, the company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

