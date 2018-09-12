Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entergy : Louisiana Sending Crews to the Carolina Coast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

News Center > Entergy Louisiana Sending Crews to the Carolina Coast

For Immediate Release

09/12/2018

Line workers and support team on the way to respond to threat from Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE, La. - Entergy Louisiana is sending a team of nearly 200 employees and contractors to the East Coast to help restore power following anticipated widespread damage by Hurricane Florence.

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in North Carolina near the South Carolina border sometime in the next few days. Florence's strong winds, heavy rain, storm surge and inland flooding have the potential to cause catastrophic damage and prolonged power outages. Entergy Louisiana crews are assigned to Duke Energy in North Carolina. Should operating conditions affecting Louisiana change, the company has the ability to recall its crews.

Sending Entergy crews to help is part of a long-standing mutual assistance agreement by which utilities support one another in times of need. When requested by a utility company, Entergy operating companies will send as many workers as they can spare while keeping enough at home to meet the day-to-day needs of Entergy customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, the company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergylouisiana.com
facebook.com/EntergyLA
 Twitter: @EntergyLA
-30-

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 20:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:53pENTERGY : Louisiana Sending Crews to the Carolina Coast
PU
09/11ENTERGY : Texas Keeping an Eye on Tropical Weather
PU
09/11ENTERGY : Help is on the Way! Entergy Mississippi Sending Crews to South Carolin..
PU
09/11ENTERGY : Southern University to get $4 million for engineering programs
AQ
09/10ENTERGY : and Southern University Announce $2 Million Engineering Education Init..
PU
09/10POWER PRINCIPLE : A Conversation with Perry Ellis
PU
09/07ENTERGY : Arkansas to Bring Advanced Meters to Homes and Businesses
PU
09/06ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Gordon Reminds Us All of the Importance of Preparedness
PU
09/06ENTERGY : Named as National Leader in Economic Development
PU
09/06ENTERGY : Named a National Leader in Economic Development
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for decommissioning 
08/01Entergy Corporation (ETR) CEO Leo Denault on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Entergy Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Entergy EPS of $1.79 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 410 M
EBIT 2018 1 944 M
Net income 2018 917 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 17,18
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 15 280 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION3.81%15 280
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.25%57 971
IBERDROLA-2.14%46 848
DOMINION ENERGY-10.83%46 810
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.76%44 794
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%42 693
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.