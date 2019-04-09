Insights > Entergy Louisiana Sponsors Fundraiser for Scotlandville Engineering Programs

04/09/2019

Alvin Donaldson (left), manager of engineering and planning, and Traye Granger (right), manager of distribution planning, represented Entergy Louisiana during the HSEP fundraiser at Boudreaux's in Baton Rouge. They are pictured with two seniors from Scotlandville Magnet High School.

Entergy Louisiana boosted community support for aspiring engineers at Scotlandville Magnet High School by sponsoring the High School for Engineering Professions' 12th annual fundraising breakfast.

Organized by the HSEF Advisory Council, the breakfast is the main fundraiser for the Baton Rouge school's engineering magnet programs and has helped fund engineering lab improvements, scholarships, ACT preparatory training and student enrichment programs.

In addition to a curriculum that specializes in engineering, Scotlandville Magnet's program provides rising seniors with real-life work experiences through paid internships with companies in the greater Baton Rouge area. Through its involvement with HSEP, Entergy Louisiana has offered student internships in gas distribution and electric right-of-way, in addition to job-shadowing opportunities.

'I've had the awesome privilege to help Entergy recruit summer interns from Scotlandville, and we've built an excellent relationship with students and school leaders through the years,' said Roger Kitchens, senior human resources representative. 'We're also working with our community partners to address the increasing demand for engineering talent by helping prepare the workforce of the future.'

The HSEP Council is a diverse group of business and industry professionals with a shared interest in developing a local pipeline of qualified engineering and technical talent. Over the last 12 years, HSEP has raised more than $250,000 for Scotlandville Magnet's engineering programs with the help of its business and industry partners.

Scotlandville Magnet has been recognized by National Academy Foundation as a 'Distinguished Academy' for five consecutive years, and the school is home to one of only nine Distinguished Academies of Engineering in the U.S.