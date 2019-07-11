Entergy : Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry

Insights > Entergy's Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry

07/12/2019

Entergy's Louisiana utilities are prepared to respond to the potential of widespread outages from Tropical Storm Barry, which according to the National Hurricane Center is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

We encourage customers to keep safety top of mind while finalizing their preparations as this storm approaches Louisiana.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans have assembled a storm team of hundreds of workers to begin restoration work as soon as it is safe to do so. Facing severe weather can be extremely challenging, and we continually work to improve our storm response and our infrastructure.

We've worked to storm-harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power. With this storm forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, it could take up to several days to restore power.

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Depending on the severity of the damage, it may take up to three days before we know how long until power is restored.

As safety is always the highest of priorities, and as we assess the damage, we'll begin restoring service where it is deemed sound to do so.

Our employees are our greatest assets; we will keep our workers safe during a storm response.

We are committed to keeping our employees safe and sheltered during dangerous periods caused by high winds, flooding and other severe storm conditions.

Power is restore faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into customers' personal storm plans. Remember, safety first.

After the storm passes, we will begin damage assessments and start restoration work to critical infrastructure. Once damage assessments are complete, we will be able to provide estimated restoration times.

When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don't see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can't see but must be repaired to get power to you.

Keep Safety Top Priority