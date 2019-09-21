Entergy : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda

News Center > Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda

09/21/2019

Restoration workers have made tremendous progress restoring customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

More than 95 percent of customers who lost power have been restored. At 11 a.m., about 1,600 customers remained without power - mostly in Jefferson, Chambers and Orange counties.

Expected times of restoration for those areas remain at 8 p.m. tonight, except for Winnie and Anahuac, which still has major flooding and storm damage. Estimated restoration time for those who can take power in Winnie and Anahuac is noon Sunday.

'Thanks to the coordinated effort of our dedicated workers, we have been successful in restoring the majority of customers who lost power,' said Allen East, vice president of Entergy Texas, Inc. 'We continue working through the weekend to get the remaining customers restored.'

High water vehicles and airboats are being used to reach critical equipment and make repairs.

Entergy's View Outages map shows expected restoration times for specific locations. Additionally, customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 368374.

Thousands of customers will not be able to return to their homes and businesses, because of flood damage. Entergy Texas will work with those customers, as they work to rebuild, set up temporary housing or settle their accounts.

Those with flood damage can ensure their homes are ready to safely receive power by doing the following:

Check outside the structure for damage to electrical equipment.

If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall of the structure is missing or looks damaged, call an electrician to make repairs.

If the structure has been flooded, customers will need to contact the city or county for an electrical inspection before service can be restored.

Entergy Storm Center has information to help you know how to spot damages.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

