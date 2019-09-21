Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

News Center > Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda

For Immediate Release
Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda

09/21/2019

Restoration workers have made tremendous progress restoring customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

More than 95 percent of customers who lost power have been restored. At 11 a.m., about 1,600 customers remained without power - mostly in Jefferson, Chambers and Orange counties.

Expected times of restoration for those areas remain at 8 p.m. tonight, except for Winnie and Anahuac, which still has major flooding and storm damage. Estimated restoration time for those who can take power in Winnie and Anahuac is noon Sunday.

'Thanks to the coordinated effort of our dedicated workers, we have been successful in restoring the majority of customers who lost power,' said Allen East, vice president of Entergy Texas, Inc. 'We continue working through the weekend to get the remaining customers restored.'

High water vehicles and airboats are being used to reach critical equipment and make repairs.

Entergy's View Outages map shows expected restoration times for specific locations. Additionally, customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 368374.

Thousands of customers will not be able to return to their homes and businesses, because of flood damage. Entergy Texas will work with those customers, as they work to rebuild, set up temporary housing or settle their accounts.

Those with flood damage can ensure their homes are ready to safely receive power by doing the following:

  • Check outside the structure for damage to electrical equipment.
  • If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall of the structure is missing or looks damaged, call an electrician to make repairs.
  • If the structure has been flooded, customers will need to contact the city or county for an electrical inspection before service can be restored.
  • Entergy Storm Center has information to help you know how to spot damages.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com

Twitter: @EntergyTX

Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 17:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
01:16pENTERGY : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
12:17pENTERGY : 9.21.19 Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/20ENTERGY : 9.20.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/20WOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Virginia Moceri
PU
09/209.20.19 UPDATE : Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/19UPDATE : Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
09/19ENTERGY : Flood Safety
PU
09/19ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Entergy's Acti..
AQ
09/18ENTERGY : Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognizes Entergy's Action Plan for Cr..
AQ
09/17ENTERGY : Texas Prepared for Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 552 M
EBIT 2019 2 009 M
Net income 2019 1 008 M
Debt 2019 19 667 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,69x
EV / Sales2020 3,69x
Capitalization 22 907 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112,29  $
Last Close Price 115,21  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION33.86%22 907
NEXTERA ENERGY INC29.86%108 143
ENEL SPA31.15%73 557
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.39%69 414
DOMINION ENERGY INC.13.13%66 444
IBERDROLA32.12%64 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group